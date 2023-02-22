Feist Has New Music ‘In Lightning’ - Noise11.com

Feist has released a video for the song ‘In Lightning’ ahead of her sixth album ‘Multitudes’ in April. Her last album ‘Pleasure’ was released in 2017.

Feist was a member of Broken Social Scene from 2002 to 2005 and has rejoined the group in 2009 and 2017. She is best known for the hit song ‘1234’ in 2007. The song was written by Australian singer songwriter Sally Seltman.

