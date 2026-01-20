Felicity Urquhart And Josh Cunningham Release ‘Stone In Your Heart' Ahead Of New Album - Noise11.com

Award-winning duo continue their rich creative partnership with a new single leading into the forthcoming album Everything Around You.

by Paul Cashmere

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham have released their new single Stone In Your Heart, offering another clear signal of the creative depth and emotional clarity that will define their upcoming third studio album Everything Around You. Arriving ahead of the album’s March 2026 release, the song reinforces the duo’s reputation as two of Australia’s most respected contemporary songwriters working in the space where Country, Folk, Blues and Roots intersect.

Stone In Your Heart follows recent singles Lifeline, Joy Roller and I Want You, continuing a run of material that has steadily built anticipation for Everything Around You. The new track leans into warmth and reflection, pairing melodic restraint with lyrical resolve. At its core, the song speaks to the human choice between holding onto emotional weight or making a conscious decision to move forward with compassion.

The central metaphor of the song is direct and resonant, framing negativity as a physical burden that drags the spirit down over time. Urquhart has described the song as a reminder that carrying bitterness ultimately becomes self-destructive, particularly when love remains an available alternative. Cunningham expands on that idea, positioning love and compassion as deliberate practices rather than abstract ideals. Together, their perspectives give the song a grounded authority that feels lived-in rather than theoretical.

The lyrics reflect that philosophy with unadorned clarity, allowing the message to land without excess. The imagery of a stone lodged in the heart becomes more confronting as the song unfolds, emphasising how difficult it can be to let go once resentment has settled in. Musically, the arrangement mirrors that emotional arc, gently lifting as the possibility of release is introduced.

The release comes at a high point in the duo’s shared journey. Recently nominated as Group or Duo of The Year at the 2026 Toyota Golden Guitar Awards, Urquhart and Cunningham have already established a formidable body of collaborative work. Their previous albums The Song Club and Birdsong both earned strong industry recognition, with Birdsong taking out Traditional Country Album of the Year at the 2024 Golden Guitar Awards, alongside Song and Single of the Year honours for Size Up.

Urquhart’s career stretches back more than three decades, beginning with childhood busking in Tamworth during the Country Music Festival. Since releasing her self-titled debut album in 1992, she has built a career defined by consistency, curiosity and resilience. Her catalogue includes landmark albums such as Nothing To Hide, Landing Lights and Frozen Rabbit, the latter sweeping multiple Golden Guitar Awards in 2020 including Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year. Alongside her recording career, Urquhart has become a trusted voice in Australian music through her long-running role as host of ABC Radio’s Saturday Night Country.

Cunningham, best known for his work with The Waifs, brings a complementary songwriting sensibility shaped by decades of touring and international acclaim. Since beginning their collaboration, the pair have demonstrated a shared instinct for songs that are both intimate and expansive, grounded in personal truth while speaking to broader human experience.

Everything Around You was written during a period of reflection, responding to both the beauty and the difficulty of contemporary life. The album explores themes of connection, endurance and hope, shaped by an awareness of how easily those qualities can be lost without care. Produced by Urquhart, Cunningham and Matt Fell, the album was recorded across Birdsong Studio on the Central Coast, Wilder Studio in Tasmania and Fireswamp Studio in the Blue Mountains, giving the project a distinctly Australian sense of place.

The album will be released on 6 March 2026 via ABC Music and will be available on CD, Vinyl and all streaming platforms. With Stone In Your Heart, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham once again demonstrate that longevity in Australian music is built on clarity of purpose and a commitment to songwriting that values empathy over spectacle.

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham’s new single Stone In Your Heart is out now on all streaming platforms.

Everything Around You is out March 6, 2026 via ABC Music.

FELICITY URQUHART AND JOSH CUNNINGHAM

EVERYTHING AROUND YOU NATIONAL ALBUM TOUR 2026

6-9 March 2026, Port Fairy, VIC, Port Fairy Folk Festival

14 March 2026, Gundaroo, NSW, Tallagandra Hill Winery

15 March 2026, Camden, NSW, The Estate Camden

26 March 2026, Nambour, QLD, The Presynct

27 March 2026, Pomona, QLD, The Majestic Theatre

28 March 2026, Brisbane, QLD, Lefty’s Music Hall

9 April 2026, Brunswick, VIC, Brunswick Ballroom

10 April 2026, Queenscliff, VIC, Queenscliff Town Hall

11 April 2026, Warracknabeal, VIC, Taylor’s Palace Hotel

12 April 2026, Creswick, VIC, Cresfest, Odessa at Leaver’s Hotel

16 April 2026, Penrith, NSW, The Joan

17 April 2026, Sydney, NSW, Mary’s Underground

18 April 2026, Avoca Beach, NSW, Avoca Beach Theatre

1 May 2026, Dubbo, NSW, Crossroads Bar

2 May 2026, Grenfell, NSW, The Cordial Factory

3 May 2026, Orange, NSW, Badlands Brewery

8 May 2026, Fremantle, WA, Duke of George

9 May 2026, Maylands, WA, Lyric’s Underground

10 May 2026, Bridgetown, WA, Bridgetown Pottery Restaurant

15 May 2026, Adelaide, SA, Trinity Sessions

16 May 2026, Goolwa, SA, Murray Delta Juke Joint

17 May 2026, Lameroo, SA, Mallee Spirit Distillery

Tickets on sale now at felicityandjosh.com.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)