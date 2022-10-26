 Florence + The Machine Adds Sirromet Wines Event In Queensland - Noise11.com
Florence Welch photo from Frontier Touring

Florence Welch photo from Frontier Touring

Florence + The Machine Adds Sirromet Wines Event In Queensland

by Paul Cashmere on October 27, 2022

in News

Florence + The Machine have added a Sirromet Wines event in Queensland as part of their Dance Fever 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour.

Florence + The Machine will play the A Day On The Green event on Saturday 18 March. The line-up will include King Princess, Last Dinosaurs and Hatchie.

Florence + The Machine will kick off their 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour in Perth on 4 March 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Florence and the Machine. Photo by Zo Damage Florence and the Machine. Photo by Zo Damage Florence and the Machine. Photo by Zo Damage Florence and the Machine. Photo by Zo Damage 150722 FATM-331-N11 Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kanye West
MRC Entertainment Send Racist Twit Kanye West Packing

US entertainment company MRC has cancelled a completed documentary on Kanye West after the racist twit's recent rants.

17 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Has A New Album But No Tour Yet

Taylor Swift will tour "when it's time".

19 hours ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adidas Gives Racist Dick Kanye West The Boot

Adidas has severed ties with extremist rapper Kanye West after his recently run of insane racist remarks.

19 hours ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Kanye West Is Suing A Melbourne Burger Joint For Honoring Him

Kanye West has taken legal action against a small burger business College Dropout Burgers in Melbourne, Australia all because they were paying tribute to him.

2 days ago
Tim Rogers Tines of Stars
Tim Rogers Resurrects The Twin Set For A Debut Album Bookend

Tim Rogers first solo album ‘What Rhymes with Cars and Girls’ was released in 1999 as Tim Rogers & The Twin Set. Now 23 years later, he has created the bookend ‘Tines of Stars Unfurled’.

2 days ago
Christina Perri
Christina Perri Has her Second Child

Christina Perri is a mother of two. Perry shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday of her breastfeeding her newborn, a daughter named Pixie, in a hospital and revealed that she was born on Saturday.

2 days ago
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gorillaz Premiere A Vodka

Gorillaz have teamed up with Smirnoff to launch their own bottle of special edition vodka.

2 days ago