Florence + The Machine Adds Sirromet Wines Event In Queensland - Noise11.com

Florence + The Machine have added a Sirromet Wines event in Queensland as part of their Dance Fever 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour.

Florence + The Machine will play the A Day On The Green event on Saturday 18 March. The line-up will include King Princess, Last Dinosaurs and Hatchie.

Florence + The Machine will kick off their 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour in Perth on 4 March 2023.

