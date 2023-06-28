Foo Fighters Roll Out More Dates for 2024 With Courtney Barnett - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters has announced a tour of British stadiums in June 2024 with Courtney Barnett.

Foo Fighters have been set to perform shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, and Birmingham..

British indie rockers Wet Leg and Australian singer Courtney Barnett have been confirmed as support acts for the tour.

The news came off the back of the bands’ ‘secret’ performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage last Friday. During the performance, lead singer Dave Grohl promised that the band would be back “next year”, but didn’t confirm whether he meant England or Glastonbury itself.

The Grammy Award-winning band have had six albums top the UK charts over the course of an almost 30-year career.

Their latest LP, But Here We Are, was released on 2 June. It marked their first since the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

Last month, Josh Freese was announced as Taylor’s replacement.

Foo Fighters’ 2024 UK stadium tour has been scheduled to run from 13-27 June.

music-news.com

