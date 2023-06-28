 Foo Fighters Roll Out More Dates for 2024 With Courtney Barnett - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Roll Out More Dates for 2024 With Courtney Barnett

by Music-News.com on June 29, 2023

in News

Foo Fighters has announced a tour of British stadiums in June 2024 with Courtney Barnett.

Foo Fighters have been set to perform shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, and Birmingham..

British indie rockers Wet Leg and Australian singer Courtney Barnett have been confirmed as support acts for the tour.

The news came off the back of the bands’ ‘secret’ performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage last Friday. During the performance, lead singer Dave Grohl promised that the band would be back “next year”, but didn’t confirm whether he meant England or Glastonbury itself.

The Grammy Award-winning band have had six albums top the UK charts over the course of an almost 30-year career.

Their latest LP, But Here We Are, was released on 2 June. It marked their first since the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

Last month, Josh Freese was announced as Taylor’s replacement.

Foo Fighters’ 2024 UK stadium tour has been scheduled to run from 13-27 June.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Churnups Were Foo Fighters At Glastonbury

Glastonbury’s mystery out The Churnups turned out to be The Pretenders at Glastonbury over the weekend.

4 days ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
New The Cat Empire, Here’s ‘Money Coming My Way’

The Cat Empire have a new song ‘Money Coming My Way’ and an album coming their way in August.

6 days ago
Andre 3000 as Jimi Hendrix
Andre 3000 of Outkast Is Working On A Solo Album

Andre 3000 is reportedly working on a new album. Andre 3000 is said to be preparing to release his first ever solo album after his guest spot on Killer Mike's 'Scientists and Engineers', which marked his first track since appearing on Kanye West's 2021 song 'Life of the Party'.

6 days ago
Dr Dre To Receive First ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award

Dr. Dre is set to be bestowed with the first-ever Hip-Hop Icon Award at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards' Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop.

June 22, 2023
Jarvis Cocker: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Jarvis Cocker ‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven’

Jarvis Cocker has contributed new music to the new movie 'Asteroid City' by Wes Anderson.

June 21, 2023
Teresa Taylor in the middle in the movie Slacker 1991
Teresa Nervosa of Butthole Surfers Dies Aged 60

Teresa Nervosa (aka Teresa Taylor), the former drummer of Butthole Surfers, has died of lung disease.

June 20, 2023
Kutcha Edwards with the Melbourne Youth Orchestra photo by Meredith O'Shea
Kutcha Edwards and Melbourne Youth Orchestra Come Together For Unforgettable Performance #REVIEW

Kutcha Edwards performance for ‘Warta-Kiki: Come Together’ with the Melbourne Youth Orchestra was more of an experience than a show.

June 20, 2023