Foo Fighters To Continue Following Death of Taylor Hawkins - Noise11.com

The Foo Fighters will carry on as a band following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

The rock band – who formed in 1994 – mourned the loss of member Taylor when he died at the age of 50 last year but remaining members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee took to social media on Sunday (01.01.23) to confirm that they will return and continue as a quintet in the future.

A statement posted to Instagram read: “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us. Foo fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were-and without taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again -and we will soon-he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Foo Fighters – who cancelled all remaining tour dates when Taylor died but returned to the stage in September for small run of memorial concerts – also vowed that to “always remember” their tragic bandmate as they teased their five million followers that they “can’t see” what is to come throughout the new year.

They captioned the post: “We will always remember Taylor [black heart emoji] Can’t wait to see what you guys bring in 2023”

