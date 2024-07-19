Footy Fans Send Springsteen's 'Dancing In The Dark' Back To The UK Chart After 40 Years - Noise11.com

England fans’ embrace of Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 classic Dancing In The Dark to sing the praises of footballer Phil Foden at the Euros 2024 has paid off – the song re-enters the UK Top 40 for the first time today in 39 years. The last time Dancing In The Dark was in the Top 40 was April 1985.

Football may not have come home, but widespread support for England in the Euros 2024 final against Spain sees David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds bounce up to Number 8 this week with Three Lions.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso enjoys a seventh non-consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart today.

Espresso now joins Noah Kahan’s Stick Season, which reigned at Number 1 for seven consecutive weeks at the start of the year. Espresso remains the most-streamed song in the country for the past week while Sabrina dominates the Top 2 slots of the Official Singles Chart, with Please Please Please coming in at Number 2.

Sabrina continues to make history this week, now tying with Ed Sheeran as the artist to spend the most consecutive weeks at both Number 1 and Number 2 concurrently, with five weeks.

Following the release of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), Eminem’s former chart-topper Houdini rebounds up three to Number 4. He also sinks two further entries from the LP in the wider Top 20; Habits ft. White Gold (11) and Renaissance (13) bringing his Top 40 singles total to 49.

A link-up between two of the most popular new faces in modern rap, Ice Spice and Central Cee’s Did It First debuts at Number 15 today. It becomes Ice Spice’s third UK Top 40 hit, and Central Cee’s 26th.

Bl3ss, CamrinWatsin & bbyclose’s Kisses lifts two to Number 24 and finally, Adam Port, Stryv and KeineMusik’s Move enters the Top 40 for the first time, jumping seven to Number 39.

