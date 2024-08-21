 Foreigner Share New Lou Gramm Track ‘Turning Back The Time’ - Noise11.com
Foreigner Turning Back The Time

Foreigner Share New Lou Gramm Track ‘Turning Back The Time’

by Paul Cashmere on August 21, 2024

Foreigner will release a new compilation ahead of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction. The title track from ‘Turning Back The Time’ is a brand new Foreigner song featuring founding members Lou Gramm and Mick Jones.

Lou Gramm is the original lead singer of the band and served from 1976 to 1990 and then from 1992 to 2003.

Mick Jones, the lead and rhythm guitarist, formed Foreigner with Lou in 1976 and intermittently in the band since 2011. Mick rejoined the touring band for the farewell tour in 2023 but has since had health issues.

Mick says, “Foreigner’s membership in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a priceless highlight of my career…I hope that this collection of the songs that brought us here, along with some later recordings that light our way forward, will mean as much to all who listen to them as they do to me.”

Listen to ‘Turning Back The Time’:

‘Turning Back The Time’ will be released 4 October, 2024.

CD Track Listing
01. Feels Like The First Time
02. Cold As Ice
03. Long, Long Way From Home
04. Hot Blooded
05. Double Vision
06. Dirty White Boy
07. Head Games
08. Urgent
09. Waiting For A Girl Like You
10. Juke Box Hero
11. Girl On The Moon
12. I Want To Know What Love Is
13. That Was Yesterday
14. Say You Will
15. Can’t Slow Down
16. When It Comes To Love
17. The Flame Still Burns
18. Turning Back The Time

LP One: Side One
01. Feels Like The First Time
02. Cold As Ice
03. Long, Long Way From Home
04. Hot Blooded
05. Double Vision

Side Two
01. Dirty White Boy
02. Head Games
03. Urgent
04. Waiting For A Girl Like You

LP Two: Side One
01. Juke Box Hero
02. Girl On The Moon
03. I Want To Know What Love Is
04. That Was Yesterday

Side Two
01. Say You Will
02. Can’t Slow Down
03. When It Comes To Love
04. The Flame Still Burns
05. Turning Back The Time

