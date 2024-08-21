Foreigner Share New Lou Gramm Track ‘Turning Back The Time’ - Noise11.com

Foreigner will release a new compilation ahead of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction. The title track from ‘Turning Back The Time’ is a brand new Foreigner song featuring founding members Lou Gramm and Mick Jones.

Lou Gramm is the original lead singer of the band and served from 1976 to 1990 and then from 1992 to 2003.

Mick Jones, the lead and rhythm guitarist, formed Foreigner with Lou in 1976 and intermittently in the band since 2011. Mick rejoined the touring band for the farewell tour in 2023 but has since had health issues.

Mick says, “Foreigner’s membership in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a priceless highlight of my career…I hope that this collection of the songs that brought us here, along with some later recordings that light our way forward, will mean as much to all who listen to them as they do to me.”

Listen to ‘Turning Back The Time’:

‘Turning Back The Time’ will be released 4 October, 2024.

CD Track Listing

01. Feels Like The First Time

02. Cold As Ice

03. Long, Long Way From Home

04. Hot Blooded

05. Double Vision

06. Dirty White Boy

07. Head Games

08. Urgent

09. Waiting For A Girl Like You

10. Juke Box Hero

11. Girl On The Moon

12. I Want To Know What Love Is

13. That Was Yesterday

14. Say You Will

15. Can’t Slow Down

16. When It Comes To Love

17. The Flame Still Burns

18. Turning Back The Time

