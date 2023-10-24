 Frances Bean Cobain Marries - Noise11.com
Frances Bean Cobain Marries

by Music-News.com on October 25, 2023

in News

Frances Bean Cobain has married Riley Hawk. Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s daughter, Frances, wed Tony Hawk’s son, Riley, earlier this month.

According to TMZ, the model and the professional skateboarder, married on 7 October in Los Angeles.

The outlet stated that the pair obtained a marriage licence in San Diego County in September. It has also been reported that the ceremony was officiated by Frances’ godfather, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

It was first rumoured that the duo were romantically involved in early 2021 after photos of them having dinner with Riley’s parents were shared on social media. It wasn’t until February 2022 that Frances confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a series of photos featuring the skateboarder.

Frances was previously married to musician Isaiah Silva. The pair married in 2014 but divorced three years later in 2017. The former couple then became embroiled in a dispute over one of Frances’s father’s guitars.

After a lengthy legal battle, Isaiah was given the late Nirvana singer’s instrument before selling it at auction for $6.01 million (£4.9 million).

Riley’s marriage with Frances is his first.

music-news.com

