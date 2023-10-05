 Frankie Valli To Head Out On Last Ever Tour - Noise11.com
Frankie Valli has announced his last ever tour and at 89 years of age, it is probably the first truthful “last” announcement.

“I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans,” Frankie said in a statement.

Even long after Frankie has gone his music will be heard via the musical The Jersey Boys. The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli’s life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway and has been seen by over 30 million people.

Frankie Valli dates (with more to be added)

Fri 10/13/2023 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Sat 10/14/2023 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts
Sun 10/15/2023 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
Thurs 10/26/2023 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Fri 10/27/2023 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Sat 10/28/2023 Thousand Oaks, CA Fred Kavli Theatre – Bank of America Performing Arts Center
Fri 11/10/2023 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage Auditorium
Sat 11/11/2023 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
Sun 11/12/2023 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
Thurs 11/16/2023 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
Fri 11/17/2023 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Sat 11/18/2023 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Wed 11/29/2023 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center
Thurs 11/30/2023 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Fri 12/1/2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri 1/12/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Sat 1/13/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Sun 1/14/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Fri 1/26/2024 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino
Sat 1/27/2024 North Little Rock, AR The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena
Sun 1/28/2024 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
Thu 2/8/2024 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – Tampa Event Center
Fri 2/9/2024 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Sat 2/10/2024 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater
Fri 3/22/2024 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sat 3/23/2024 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sun 3/24/2024 Baltimore, MD The Lyric
Thu 4/4/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Fri 4/5/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Sat 4/6/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Sat 6/22/2024 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Cafe Hotel
Wed 7/3/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Fri 7/5/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Sat 7/6/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Sat 10/12/2024 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre
Thu 10/24/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Fri 10/25/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Sat 10/26/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

