 Freddie Mercury's 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow Sells For £286,250
Freddie Mercury’s 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow Sells For £286,250

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2022

in News

The Rolls Royce owned by Queen’s Freddie Mercury in has sold for £286,250 ($Au503,535).

Brian May says the car was bought some years ago by Ukrainian pop singer Verka Serdyuchka (Andriy Danilko) who intended to set up a Queen museum in Ukraine. “The war in the region, however, changed his plans and he decided to auction Freddie’s former mode of transport and donate all proceeds to the Superhumans Center, a specialist hospital for prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, psychological support, and rehabilitation for people injured in Ukraine,” May said.

Freddie never drove the car. He never had a driver’s licence. Instead he had a chauffeur for the 12 years he was the cars owner. As the old saying goes, the difference between a Rolls Royce and a Bentley is you drive a Bentley but you are driven in a Rolls.

The car comes with documentation from MV Yorke Motors in London with Freddie’s name on the receipt. Freddie purchased the car in 1979 and owned it until his death. It was the inherited by his sister Kashmira. Verka Serdyuchka purchased the car in 2013.

