 Frontier Touring Drop Another Paul McCartney Tour Hint - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Frontier Touring Drop Another Paul McCartney Tour Hint

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2023

in News

Frontier Touring have posted another Paul McCartney tour hint on their socials with a photo of a building in Melbourne stating ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’.

McCartney has also been playing the teasing game with his socials posts which McCartney fans have pointed out contains one second flashes of McCartney’s 80s b-side ‘Ode To A Koala Bear’, the b-side of the ‘Pipes of Peace’ hit ‘Say Say Say’.

The latest tease comes a day after banners for ‘Got To Get To You Into My Life’ started to popular of Frontier Touring’s socials with a link to the Frontier website with the URL GotBack. Got Back was the name of the 2022 Paul McCartney North American tour and its one UK date in Glastonbury in June 2022.

The McCartney tour dates will be Sir Paul’s first shows since that Glastonbury date in 2022. The tour is expected to come to Australia in October, 2023. At this stage it is unknown if New Zealand and Japan dates will be included across the common timezones.

Paul McCartney last toured Australia in 2017. Prior to that he toured in 1993, 1975 (with Wings) and 1964 (with The Beatles).

Noise11.com

