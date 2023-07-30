Frontier Touring Start Teasing Paul McCartney Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Frontier Touring have dropped another serious hint of an impending Paul McCartney Australian tour with a new landing page with the words ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ attached to a page titled ‘Got Back’.

‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ is a well-known song by The Beatles which Paul McCartney was performing in 2022 on his ‘Got Back’ tour.

The page is gathering email addresses with a disclaimer stating ‘By submitting you agree to receive communications from Frontier Touring (Privacy Policy) and MPL Communications Ltd’.

MPL Communications Ltd is Paul McCartney’s private company with a company search listing James Paul McCartney as the current director. Paul was christened James Paul.

As the McCartney momentum gathers in Australia it appears an official announcement of the tour could come any day now.

This should make the Australian dates Paul’s first shows since Glastonbury in June, 2022.

Head over to

https://www.frontiertouring.com/gotback to add your email address for the announcement.

In the meantime, here is Paul McCartney’s most recent setlist as well as the setlists for the previous Australian tours in 2017, 1993 and 1975.

Paul McCartney Got Back setlist, Glastonbury 2022

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Junior’s Farm (single 1974)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings at the Speed of Sound, 1976)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

I’ve Just Seen A Face (from Help, 1965)

In Spite of All the Danger (1995 The Quarrymen song released on The Beatles Anthology, 1995)

Love Me Do (from Please Please Me, 1963)

Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Here Today (from New, 2013)

New (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single 1968)

Fuh You (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Get Back (from Let It Be, 1970)

I Saw Her Standing There (from Please Please Me, 1963)

Band On The Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Glory Days (with Bruce Springsteen)

I Wanna Be Your Man (from With The Beatles, 1963)

Let It Be (from Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from single 1972, from the Live and Let Die soundtrack)

Hey Jude (The Beatles single 1968)

ENCORE:

I’ve Got A Feeling (from Let It Be, 1970) (duet with John Lennon on screen)

Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Paul McCartney 5 December 2017 setlist at AAMi Park Melbourne

Paul McCartney setlist 5 December 2017, Melbourne

A Hard Day’s Night (from The Beatles, A Hard Days Night, 1964)

Junior’s Farm (single, 1974)

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Days Night, 1964)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

All My Loving (from The Beatles, With The Beatles, 1963)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)

I’ve Got a Feeling (from The Beatles, Let it Be, 1970)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2011)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

I’ve Just Seen a Face (from Help, 1965)

In Spite of All the Danger (The Quarrymen, 1958)

You Won’t See Me (from The Beatles, Rubber Soul, 1965)

Love Me Do (from Please Please Me, 1963)

And I Love Her (from The Beatles, A Hard Days Night, 1964)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Here Today (from Tug of War, 1982)

Queenie Eye (from New, 2013)

New (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single 1968)

FourFiveSeconds (single with Rihanna and Kanye West, 2015)

Eleanor Rigby (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

I Wanna Be Your Man (from The Beatles, With The Beatles, 1963)

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

A Day in the Life (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Band on the Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Back in the U.S.S.R. (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Let It Be (from The Beatles, Let it Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)

Hey Jude (The Beatles, single, 1968)

Encore:

Yesterday (from Help, 1965)

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Mull of Kintyre (single, 1977)

Birthday (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Paul McCartney 9 March 1993 setlist at Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne

Drive My Car (from The Beatles, Rubber Soul, 1965)

Coming Up (from McCartney II, 1980)

Looking for Changes (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Jet (from Band On The Run, 1973)

All My Loving (from The Beatles, With The Beatles, 1963)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Peace in the Neighbourhood (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Off the Ground (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Robbie’s Bit (Thanks Chet) (from Paul Is Live, 1993)

Good Rocking Tonight (Elvis Presley cover)

We Can Work It Out (The Beatles single, 1965)

I Lost My Little Girl (from Unplugged, 1991)

Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers cover) (with Hamish Stuart)

Hope of Deliverance (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Michelle (from The Beatles, Rubber Soul, 1965)

Biker Like an Icon (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Here, There and Everywhere (from Revolver, 1966)

Yesterday (from The Beatles, Help, 1965)

My Love (from Red Rose Speedway, 1973)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single, 1967)

C’mon People (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Magical Mystery Tour (from Magical Mystery Tour, 1967)

Let It Be (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)

Paperback Writer (The Beatles single, 1966)

Back in the U.S.S.R. (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Penny Lane (The Beatles single, 1968)

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Encore:

Band on the Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)

I Saw Her Standing There (from Please Please Me, 1963)

Hey Jude (The Beatles single, 1968)

Paul McCartney and Wings, 13 November 1975 setlist at Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne

Venus and Mars (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Rock Show (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Jet (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Spirits of Ancient Egypt (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Little Woman Love (b-side, 1972)

C Moon (b-side, 1972)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single, 1967)

The Long and Winding Road (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)

Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me) (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Richard Cory (Simon & Garfunkel cover, from Wings Over America, 1976))

Bluebird (from Band On The Run, 1973)

I’ve Just Seen a Face (from The Beatles, Help, 1965)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Yesterday (from Help, 1965)

You Gave Me the Answer (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Magneto and Titanium Man (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Go Now (Moody Blues cover, from Wings Over America, 1976)

Call Me Back Again (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

My Love (from Red Rose Speedway, 1973)

Listen to What the Man Said (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Medicine Jar (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Junior’s Farm (single, 1974)

Band on the Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Encore:

Hi, Hi, Hi (single, 1972)

