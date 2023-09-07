Frontier Touring Extinguish False Taylor Swift Ticket Story - Noise11.com

Concert promoter Frontier Touring has hosed down the 10 Media story today that a stack of Taylor Swift tickets have gone on sale in Australia.

The Project and 10 Media ran a story claiming cheap Accor was offering Taylor Swift tickets for points by signing up to its rewards program. Accord claimed it has access to Category A Taylor Swift tickets for Sydney.

Frontier Touring says that is Bullshit. Accor has removed its false offer. At time of publication 10 Media is yet to remove its story.

Frontier Touring wish to advise that stories in the media today that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets will be available through the ACCOR Live Limitless program are incorrect. ACCOR is not approved for this activity and have confirmed they will be removing this offer immediately. We remind fans that the only safe – and approved – avenue to secure tickets is through the official ticketing agency for the tour, Ticketek.

