Fun Fact: Christopher Cross Once Filled In For Ritchie Blackmore In Deep Purple - Noise11.com

If you’ve ever heard the story about the night Christopher Cross filled in for Ritchie Blackmore in Deep Purple and wondered if it were true, we can assume you it is true.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Christopher Cross for the facts:

Noise11 posed the question to Christopher Cross about whether he ever played in place of Ritchie Blackmore in Deep Purple. Fact: Confirmed. Here is was Christopher Cross had to say. “Ritchie called me and asked me to be in a documentary about him because he said ‘you are the only person who has ever subbed for me’. A lot of people “sat in”. He got sick in San Antonio, couldn’t play. I was a local guitarist who was known to be a big fan of Ritchie’s. So, they asked me if I’d sit in with the band. The band decided that it was more important to play the show than cancel so I got up and did my best. I knew some of the hits so I played. It was a real thrill. The next day when they left I went to the airport and got to meet Ritchie. He says to this day lots of people have sat in but no-one has ever subbed for him than me. That’s another claim to fame I have”.

The show took place at the Jam Factory in San Antonia, Texas in 28 August, 1970. That was nine years before Christopher released the ‘Christopher Cross’ debut album.

Here’s what they played that night:

Speed King (from Deep Purple In Rock, 1970)

Hush (from Shades of Deep Purple, 1968)

Into the Fire (from Deep Purple In Rock, 1970)

Child in Time (from Deep Purple In Rock, 1970)

Wring That Neck (from The Book of Taliesyn, 1968)

Mandrake Root (from Shades of Deep Purple, 1968)

Paint It Black (The Rolling Stones cover)

Drum Solo

Encore:

Black Night (single, 1979

Lucille (Little Richard cover)

