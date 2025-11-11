G Herbo Revisits His Roots With Lil Herb (Extended Version) - Noise11.com

Chicago rapper G Herbo has returned to where it all began, expanding his acclaimed 2025 album Lil Herb with a new Extended Version that digs deeper into the raw hunger and honesty that established him as one of modern hip-hop’s most compelling voices. Released via Machine Entertainment Group and Republic Records, Lil Herb (Extended Version) features three new songs, This N That, Hold My Hand God, and No Bap, rounding out a project already rich in reflection and resilience.

The new edition arrives alongside the striking video for Emergency featuring Wyclef Jean, a contemporary reimagining of Wyclef’s classic 911. Directed by LVTRKevin, the visual pairs the emotional weight of loss and survival with Herbo’s vivid, lived experience. It bridges eras as Wyclef, who helped lead hip-hop’s global expansion in the mid-90s through The Fugees The Score, stands shoulder-to-shoulder with a figure who helped define Chicago drill’s modern era.

Lil Herb first arrived after a milestone year for G Herbo, marked by artistic resurgence and hometown celebration. The project champions the same grit and urgency that introduced him to audiences under his original Lil Herb moniker more than a decade ago. That history is essential, as Herbo was just 16 when he signed to Machine Entertainment Group and soon delivered breakthrough mixtapes Welcome To Fazoland and Pistol P Project. Named after a close friend killed by gun violence, Welcome To Fazoland placed Herbo in the lineage of Chicago storytellers like Common and Kanye West while shaping drill’s lyrical evolution in the early 2010s.

Across Lil Herb (Extended Version), Herbo shifts between reflection and assertion, capturing his journey from Chicago streets to global stages. Lead single Reason, produced by Don Cannon, set the tone for this chapter, with Herbo claiming, “Everybody got a bag and I’m the reason in my section.” The follow-up Whatever U Want featuring Jeremih brought melodic light and soulful warmth, echoing Chicago’s rich R&B lineage.

Further cementing that duality, Thank Me features Anderson .Paak, adding soulful perspective as Herbo looks back on the sacrifices and triumphs that shaped him. That emotional thread is clearest on Fallen Soldiers, a tribute to friends lost young, linking Herbo’s present-day achievements to the pain and loyalty that fuel them.

Herbo recorded the album largely in familiar Chicago spaces alongside long-term collaborators including Chase Davis, C-Sick, and Southside. Like his breakout material, this collection prioritises authenticity over gloss, letting lived experience dictate rhythm and tone. It follows the success of Went Legit from his 2024 Greatest Rapper Alive mixtape, which became his first Top 10 radio single and eventually reached #1 on Urban Radio.

This year also saw Herbo celebrate his 30th birthday with his inaugural Swerv & Friends event, selling out Wintrust Arena with appearances from 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Polo G, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. It marked a homecoming celebration of a career that has stayed rooted in his neighbourhood even as his influence grew worldwide.

Musically and thematically, Lil Herb (Extended Version) operates like a time capsule, capturing a defining era of Chicago rap while showing the maturity gained from navigating industry highs and personal challenges. From humble beginnings and early mixtape acclaim through charting albums (PTSD, 25) and philanthropic efforts like his Swervin’ Through Stress foundation, G Herbo continues writing a legacy anchored in community, honesty, and evolution.

Lil Herb (Extended Version) Tracklist

Every Night

Reason

Longevity

Blitz

Radar

Where Would I Be?

Win Again

1 Chance

Emergency (feat. Wyclef Jean & Turbo the Great)

Fallen Soldiers

Give It All

Whatever U Want (feat. Jeremih)

Thank Me (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Colossal

Went Legit (feat. Southside) (Bonus)

This N That (Bonus)

Hold My Hand God (Bonus)

No Bap (Bonus)

