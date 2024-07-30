Chicago Names Street After Steve Albini - Noise11.com

The City of Chicago has passed an ordinance to name a stretch of street along the 2600-2700 block of West Belmont Avenue, Avondale ‘Steve Albini Way’.

Steve Albini Way is where Albini founded Electrical Audio Studio in 1997. Over 100 albums wwere made at the studio by bands from Flogging Molly, Breeders, Jarvis Cocker, James McCartney, Cheap Trick and Liz Phair.

Albini died suddenly from a heart attack at his home in Chicago on May 7, 2024. Steve would have turned 62 on July 22. Last weekend, Chicago held a fur day celebration of his works with performances from Steve’s wife Heather Whinna, Fred Armisen, David Pajo, Rachel Grimes, Shannon Lay, Tim Kinsella, Chris Fuller, Silkworm, Scrawl, Nina Nastasia, The Breeders, Ty Segall.

