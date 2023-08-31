 Disturbed Given Key To The City of Tinley Park, Chicago - Noise11.com
Disturbed Given Key To The City of Tinley Park, Chicago

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2023

in News

The members of Disturbed in their hometown on Tinley Park, Chicago with the Key to the City.

The origins of members of Disturbed date back to 1994 with they first formed as Brawl, renaming to Disturbed before the first album in 1997.

“What an amazing honor receiving the key to the city in our hometown!
Thank you to the Mayor of Tinley Park, @colleen.sullivan71 and to all of the trustees and board members for this sentimental moment,” the band said in a socials post”.

Watch the David Draiman Noise11 interview:

