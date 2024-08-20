 Watch Jason Isbell Perform ‘Something More Than Free’ At The Democratic National Convention in Chicago - Noise11.com
Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell

Watch Jason Isbell Perform ‘Something More Than Free’ At The Democratic National Convention in Chicago

by Paul Cashmere on August 20, 2024

in News

Americana artist Jason Isbell performed his 2015 classic ‘Something More Than Free’ at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week.

‘Something More Than Free’ was the title track from Jason’s fifth album. The album won Jason two Grammy Awards, for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song for ’24 Frames’.

Isbell wrote the song.

Isbell told the New York Times this week, “I think the Democratic chances in November are good right now — and I think because of the fact that Kamala is prepared, and because of the fact that Biden actually did something selfless for the country, which was sort of shocking. I wouldn’t say unexpected, considering the kind of person that he seems to have always been, but it feels shocking when somebody actually does something patriotic now in a leadership role”.

James Taylor is also expected to perform at the convention this week.

