G-Son Studios Launches Kickstarter To Restore Beastie Boys' Legendary Los Angeles Creative Hub - Noise11 Music News

Former Beastie Boys headquarters and recording space G-Son Studios is being restored and reopened as a community arts centre and live venue, with a new Kickstarter campaign launched to fund the revival of the historic Atwater Village site in Los Angeles.

by Paul Cashmere

A defining location in Los Angeles music history, G-Son Studios, the former rehearsal space and creative headquarters of the Beastie Boys, is set for a new life as a public arts and performance venue following the launch of a Kickstarter fundraising campaign aimed at restoring the property and opening it to the community.

The initiative marks a significant effort to preserve one of the most influential yet understated creative environments in American music history. Located in Atwater Village, Los Angeles, G-Son Studios operated for years as a hybrid rehearsal room, recording studio, and informal cultural hub where music, art, skating, and collaboration overlapped. The Kickstarter campaign will fund ongoing restoration work and prepare the site for public programming as a multi-purpose cultural venue.

The significance of the project extends beyond heritage preservation. It reflects a broader movement across Los Angeles to reclaim independent creative spaces that have gradually disappeared due to development pressure and rising property costs. For fans and artists alike, G-Son represents a rare surviving link to a formative era in alternative hip hop and experimental music culture.

Inside the building, G-Son Studios was far from a traditional recording facility. It functioned as a working studio and a communal creative environment, complete with skate ramps and a basketball court. It was here that the Beastie Boys developed and recorded landmark albums including “Check Your Head,” “Ill Communication,” and “Hello Nasty,” while also producing influential visual work such as the “Pass the Mic” video.

The space also attracted a wide network of collaborators who shaped its reputation as a cultural crossroads. Artists including Beck, Biz Markie, Run-DMC, Redd Kross, and Luscious Jackson all passed through the space during its peak creative years, reinforcing its role as a low-key but highly influential hub.

After the Beastie Boys era, the building continued to operate as a creative incubator, hosting tenants such as DJ and producer Diplo, jewellery label Han Cholo Jewelry, clothing label X-Large Clothing, and record label Mad Decent Records. Over time, however, the building fell into disrepair and faced the possibility of being stripped of its original character.

That trajectory changed when Los Angeles resident and Beastie Boys fan Adam Englander and his partner Alex Cherin intervened just as demolition was being prepared. Since taking control of the property, they have begun stabilising the structure, removing a collapsing stage, restoring lighting systems, and uncovering original artwork hidden beneath years of neglect.

Englander described the motivation behind the project in direct terms. “This isn’t just about saving a building,” he said. “It’s about preserving a piece of LA’s creative DNA and giving it new life as a space for artists, community, and culture to come together again.”

The vision for the restored G-Son Studios is ambitious but grounded in its original ethos.

Plans include live music performances, DJ sets, film screenings, gallery exhibitions, rehearsals, workshops, and community programming. The aim is to retain the experimental, open-ended spirit that defined the space during its most influential years while ensuring it is accessible to a new generation of creators.

The Kickstarter campaign has been timed to coincide with the anniversary of the 1992 release of “Check Your Head,” an album closely associated with the studio’s creative peak. The platform, Kickstarter, will allow supporters to contribute to the restoration while gaining access to behind-the-scenes updates and exclusive experiences tied to the reopening process.

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with the loss of independent cultural infrastructure, the revival of G-Son Studios stands as both a preservation effort and a test case for how legacy creative spaces can be reactivated rather than erased. For the project’s backers, the goal is not only to restore a building, but to reinstate a working environment where collaboration and experimentation remain central.

The coming months will determine how fully that vision can be realised, but the restoration of G-Son already signals a renewed interest in protecting the physical spaces that helped define modern music culture in Los Angeles.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)