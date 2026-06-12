Gary Numan Credits 1990s Artists For Creating The Platform For His Career Revival - Noise11 Music News

Gary Numan has acknowledged that artists who emerged in the 1990s played a crucial role in rebuilding his career, revealing that support from acts including Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson and Fear Factory helped create the foundation for one of modern music’s most notable career revivals.

by Paul Cashmere

Speaking to Noise11, Numan reflected on a period when his career had effectively disappeared from public view. While many younger fans know him as an enduring influence on industrial rock and electronic music, Numan said there was a lengthy period when commercial success and industry attention had largely evaporated.

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By the early 1990s, the artist behind classics such as Cars and Are ‘Friends’ Electric? found himself struggling for relevance. His chart dominance of the late 1970s and early 1980s had faded and he described himself as being “dead and buried” professionally.

The significance of Numan’s comeback extends beyond his own story. His revival became an early example of how alternative and industrial artists of the 1990s helped reshape the legacy of electronic pioneers. At a time when synth-driven music was being re-evaluated by younger musicians, artists who had grown up with Numan’s records began publicly acknowledging his influence.

According to Numan, that endorsement created an important bridge between generations.

“I think it helps, yeah definitely,” he said when asked about support from artists such as Nine Inch Nails, Fear Factory and Marilyn Manson.

“It brings credibility and most importantly it brings interest. It introduces a new generation of people to what you’re doing.”

Numan stressed, however, that recognition alone was not enough to rebuild a career.

“If the music you’re making is not particularly good then that interest is wasted and there’s nothing for those new fans to grab onto,” he said.

He believes timing played a decisive role. By the time figures such as Trent Reznor began publicly praising his work, Numan felt his songwriting had returned to form.

“I was very lucky,” he said. “When that new interest came, when that new credibility was sort of heaped upon me, my songwriting was back on form again and I was doing much, much better.”

The renewed attention extended beyond the industrial scene. Numan pointed to cover versions by major artists and public endorsements from a diverse range of musicians.

Those moments helped expose his catalogue to audiences who may have known little about his pioneering work with synthesisers in the late 1970s.

Yet Numan remains reluctant to claim sole credit for the resurgence.

“There isn’t any renaissance like mine that was done single-handed,” he said.

While he continued writing, touring and refining his music during the years when mainstream attention was absent, he acknowledges that external support was critical.

“If you’ve got people like Foo Fighters doing cover versions of your songs or Nine Inch Nails, or people like Kanye West saying something complementary, that obviously has to help.”

The broader impact of that endorsement can still be seen today. Artists who emerged during the alternative rock and industrial boom of the 1990s helped elevate Numan from cult status back into mainstream discussion. In turn, younger listeners discovered not only his classic recordings but also the darker, more industrial direction that has defined much of his recent work.

Numan’s revival has since translated into chart success, larger concert audiences and renewed critical attention. Albums released during the past decade have become some of the strongest-performing records of his career since the early years.

Looking ahead, Australian audiences will have the opportunity to witness that continuing resurgence when Numan returns in 2027 as special guest on Simple Minds’ Australian arena tour. For an artist who once believed his commercial story had ended, it represents another chapter in a comeback that few would have predicted during the difficult years of the early 1990s.

Simple Minds and Gary Numan Dates:

13 February 2027, Perth, RAC Arena

16 February 2027, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

18 February 2027, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

20 February 2027, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

21 February 2027, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Ticketing details: Tickets available through Destroy All Lines.

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