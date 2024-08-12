George Harrison ‘Concert for Bangla Desh’ Is Finally On Streaming Platforms - Noise11.com

53 years after George Harrison’s historic Madison Square Garden charity event ‘Concert For Bangla Desh’ the recording is now streaming on all major streaming services.

‘Concert For Bangla Desh’ took place on 1 August 1971. George had some of the most famous musicians in the world perform at the show including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Leon Russell, Billy Preston, members of Badfinger and Ravi Shankar.

Track Listing for The Concert for Bangladesh

Introduction by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar

Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, Ali Rakha and Kamala Chakravarti, “Bangla Dhun”

George Harrison, “Wah-Wah”

George Harrison, “My Sweet Lord”

George Harrison, “Awaiting On You All”

Billy Preston, “That’s the Way God Planned It”

Ringo Starr, “It Don’t Come Easy”

George Harrison and Leon Russell, “Beware of Darkness”

George Harrison, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

Leon Russell, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash / Young Blood”

George Harrison, “Here Comes the Sun”

Bob Dylan, “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall”

Bob Dylan, “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry”

Bob Dylan, “Blowin’ In the Wind”

Bob Dylan, “Mr. Tambourine Man”

Bob Dylan, “Just Like a Woman”

George Harrison, “Something”

George Harrison, “Bangla Desh”

Bob Dylan, “Love Minus Zero / No Limit”

George Harrison, “Bangla Desh (studio version)”

‘The Concert for Bangla Desh’ generated millions of dollars of relief for refugees from East Pakistan following the Bangladesh Liberation War related genocide and the 1970 Bhola cyclone.

The concert film documentary was released in 1972 as well as the 3 disc box set of the concert.

