George Harrison ‘Living In The Material World’ Expanded for 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

George Harrison’s 1973 album ‘Living In The Material World’ has been expanded for a belated 50th anniversary release for November.

The original album was released 30 May 1973. ‘Living In The Material World’ was the follow-up studio album to ‘All Things Must Pass’ and came after the live album ‘The Concert for Bangla Desh’.

The new release features a 2024 remix of the original album, a second disc of out-takes and b-sides (Miss O’Dell) and a 7 inch vinyl of the original George version of ‘Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)’, the song George wrote for Ringo Starr’s’Ringo’ album.

Release date November 15th, 2024

LP Disc 1

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (2024 Mix)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (2024 Mix)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (2024 Mix)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (2024 Mix)

5. Who Can See It (2024 Mix)

6. Living in the Material World (2024 Mix)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (2024 Mix)

8. Be Here Now (2024 Mix)

9. Try Some Buy Some (2024 Mix)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (2024 Mix)

11. That Is All (2024 Mix)

LP Disc 2

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

5. Who Can See It (Take 93)

6. Living in the Material World (Take 31)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

8. Be Here Now (Take 8)

9. Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

11. That Is All (Take 24)

12. Miss O’Dell (2024 Mix)

‘Living In The Material World’ was a number one album in Australia, the USA and reached number two in the UK.

In honour of its 50th Anniversary, George Harrison’s Living In The Material World is being celebrated with a suite of new releases overseen by Dhani & Olivia Harrison and featuring a stunning new mix of the classic album by multi-Grammy Award winner Paul Hicks. Limited to 5,000 units globally, the Super Deluxe Edition box set features the album on 2LP 180g vinyl and 2CD, along with 1 x Blu-ray, which includes the newly remixed original album and a bonus disc containing 12 previously unreleased Harrison tracks, featuring early renditions of every song on the main album. Additionally, the set includes an exclusive 7” single of the never-before-heard recording of ‘Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond),’ featuring Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, and Rick Danko from The Band, alongside Ringo Starr. Housed in a rigid slipcase, the box set contains a beautiful 60-page hardcover book curated by the Harrison Estate, with unseen imagery and memorabilia from the era, handwritten lyrics, studio notes, and tape box images. Also included is a 12-page Recording Notes booklet, drawing from the original Living in the Material World production notes, photographs, and reel-to-reel session tapes housed in the George Harrison Archive. For the first time, the Harrison archive team offers an in-depth, chronological account of the album’s creation, revealing insights that have never been shared with the public before.

