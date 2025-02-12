George Thorogood To Play Red Hot Summer Sideshows - Noise11.com

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will play two stand alone sideshows during the Red Hot Summer Australian dates.

On 21 April 2025 The Destroyers will return to the Forum in Melbourne and also play Hobart’s Odeon Theatre in 23 April 2025.

The Red Hot Summer shows are with ZZ Top, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo & Dallas Frasca.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April

Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC

Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May

Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Strictly 18+

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/red-hot-summer-tour-2025-zz-top

Additionally, ZZ Top and George Thorogood will play concert dates for Live Nation.

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tues, April 29 – Adelaide – AED Arena

Thurs, May 1 – Perth – Langley Park

Weds, May 7 – Melbourne – MC Arena

Tues, May 13 – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre

Sat, May 17 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Sun, May 18 – Wellington – TSB Arena

