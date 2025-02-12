George Thorogood To Play Red Hot Summer Sideshows - Noise11.com

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will play two stand alone sideshows during the Red Hot Summer Australian dates.
On 21 April 2025 The Destroyers will return to the Forum in Melbourne and also play Hobart’s Odeon Theatre in 23 April 2025.
The Red Hot Summer shows are with ZZ Top, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo & Dallas Frasca.
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:
Saturday 26th April
Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC
Strictly 18+
Sunday 27th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Strictly 18+
Saturday 3rd May
Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Strictly 18+
Sunday 4th May
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
Strictly 18+
Saturday 10th May
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD
Strictly 18+
Additionally, ZZ Top and George Thorogood will play concert dates for Live Nation.
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:
Tues, April 29 – Adelaide – AED Arena
Thurs, May 1 – Perth – Langley Park
Weds, May 7 – Melbourne – MC Arena
Tues, May 13 – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre
Sat, May 17 – Auckland – Spark Arena
Sun, May 18 – Wellington – TSB Arena
