German Film Composer Hans Zimmer To Tour Australia - Noise11.com

German film score composer Hans Zimmer will perform his works live in Australia in April.

Zimmer has won Academy Awards for ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Dune’. He has scored ‘No Time To Die’, ‘The Dark Knight trilogy’ and the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies. Hans has worked on six Christopher Nolan movies.

Hans Zimmers performed in Columbus, Ohio this week on 4 February 2025. His setlist was:

Dune: House Atreides

Inception: Mombasa

Wonder Woman Suite: Part 1

Wonder Woman Suite: Part 2

Wonder Woman Suite: Part 3

Man of Steel Suite: Part 1

Man of Steel Suite: Part 2

Gladiator Suite: Part 1

Gladiator Suite: Part 2

Gladiator Suite: Part 3

Gladiator Suite: Part 4

Pirates of the Caribbean Suite: Part 1

Pirates of the Caribbean Suite: Part 2

Pirates of the Caribbean Suite: Part 3

Dune: Intro

Dune: A Time of Quiet Between the Storms

The Dark Knight Suite: Part 1

The Dark Knight Suite: Part 2

The Last Samurai Suite: Part 1

The Last Samurai Suite: Part 2

The Last Samurai Suite: Part 3

Dark Phoenix Suite

Dune: Paul’s Dream

Interstellar Suite: Part 1, Day One

Interstellar Suite: Part 1

Interstellar Suite: Part 2

The Lion King Suite: Part 1

The Lion King Suite: Part 2

The Lion King Suite: Part 3

No Time To Die Suite

Inception: Time

A fun fact about Hans Zimmer, a young Hans makes a brief cameo playing keyboards in The Buggles video ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’.

Hans Zimmer in The Buggles Video Killed The Radio Star

“I’m thrilled to return to Australia with my wonderful band and excited to share this phenomenal show,” said Zimmer. “I love this feeling of uniting my family of extraordinary musicians with you, the audience. Just an unbelievable family of talents that – to me – makes them the best supergroup of musicians in the world. But nothing would have meaning without the good grace and support of you, the other part of the family – the audience. Ultimately, the music connects us all, and I promise you this: we will always play our best, straight from the heart.”

Thursday 24 April Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 26 April Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 29 April

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com