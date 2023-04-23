Ghost To Headline in Australia For the First Time - Noise11.com

Ghost will return to Australia in October for their first headline tour.

Sweden’s Ghost last played in Australia for Download in 2019. The band formed in Linköping, Sweden in 2006. With five albums in their two most recent ‘Prequelle’ (2018) and ‘Impera’ (2022) were both Top 10 in Australia.

GHOST

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

TOUR DATES:

Tuesday 3 October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Wednesday 4 October – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 7 October – Riverstage, Brisbane

General tickets on sale Friday 28 April @ 9am local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

