Ghost To Headline in Australia For the First Time - Noise11.com

Ghost will return to Australia in October for their first headline tour.
Sweden’s Ghost last played in Australia for Download in 2019. The band formed in Linköping, Sweden in 2006. With five albums in their two most recent ‘Prequelle’ (2018) and ‘Impera’ (2022) were both Top 10 in Australia.
GHOST
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
TOUR DATES:
Tuesday 3 October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Wednesday 4 October – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Saturday 7 October – Riverstage, Brisbane
General tickets on sale Friday 28 April @ 9am local time
Tickets from destroyalllines.com
