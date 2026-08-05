Glen Hansard Farewelled In Dublin As Bono, Eddie Vedder And Music Community Pay Tribute - Noise11 Music News

Thousands gathered inside and outside Dublin’s St Patrick’s Cathedral as family, friends and fellow musicians celebrated the life of Glen Hansard, with performances and tributes reflecting the Irish songwriter’s influence across generations.

by Paul Cashmere

Glen Hansard was remembered in an emotional public farewell in Dublin on Tuesday, with leading figures from the Irish and international music community gathering to celebrate the life of the Oscar-winning songwriter, The Frames frontman and Once star following his death in a motorcycle crash on 29 July. The service at St Patrick’s Cathedral brought together family, friends, collaborators and thousands of fans, with music forming the centrepiece of the farewell.

The funeral marked the culmination of several days of public mourning following Hansard’s death at the age of 56. While the ceremony was attended by family and invited guests, crowds gathered outside the cathedral and watched from the surrounding grounds as tributes unfolded. A public wake held in Dublin the previous day had also drawn thousands of admirers wishing to pay their respects to one of Ireland’s most respected contemporary musicians.

Among those attending the service were U2’s Bono and The Edge, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Hozier, Steve Coogan, Imelda May, Paddy Casey, Declan O’Rourke, Angeline Ball, Cait O’Riordan and former members of The Frames. Representatives of Irish President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were also present.

Music featured prominently throughout the ceremony, reflecting Hansard’s lifelong belief in community and song. Former Frames member Colm Mac Con Iomaire carried a guitar to the altar before performing alongside Liam Ó Maonlaí. Traditional Irish music opened the service with performances including Críost Liom, Port na bPúcaí and The Auld Triangle, a song closely associated with Hansard throughout his career.

One of the service’s most moving moments came when Bono reflected on Hansard’s gift for friendship.

“People on the green outside, best friends. People tuning in, best friends. Even people who haven’t met him, best friends,” Bono told mourners.

“Everyone who met him, they just remember the day they met him.”

Bono also shared a voicemail sent by Patti Smith on the day Hansard died. The recording featured Smith singing a lullaby dedicated to Hansard’s family and friends.

“It’s a lullaby for Glen’s family and friends,” Bono said. “She was happy to share it.”

The U2 singer then recited lyrics from Beautiful Day before beginning a communal performance of the song, joined by The Edge as the congregation sang together inside the cathedral.

Hansard’s longtime friend and collaborator Eddie Vedder performed The Song of Good Hope alongside Markéta Irglová and members of The Frames. The song originally appeared on Hansard’s 2012 solo album Rhythm and Repose.

Vedder and Hansard shared a friendship spanning many years. Hansard regularly performed with Vedder’s solo band, The Earthlings, opened concerts for both Vedder and Pearl Jam, and co-wrote My Father’s Daughter, the debut recording by Vedder’s daughter Olivia. Hansard had also collaborated with Vedder on several occasions both on stage and in the studio.

The service concluded with mourners joining together in a performance of Bob Dylan’s Forever Young, led by Bono, Vedder, Liam Ó Maonlaí and fellow musicians as Hansard’s coffin departed the cathedral.

Hansard’s widow, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, thanked her late husband for the life they shared together. Fighting back tears, she spoke of their three-year-old son, Christy, saying he was too young to understand the significance of the occasion but carried “the bright spirit he inherited from his father.”

Hansard’s death prompted tributes from across the international music community, including Bruce Springsteen, Ed Sheeran, Warren Ellis, Rachel Zegler and former Irish President Michael D. Higgins. Fans also signed books of condolence in Dublin and attended a public wake where musicians gathered to honour the songwriter through informal performances.

Born in Dublin in 1970, Hansard first became known busking on Grafton Street before forming The Frames in 1990. He reached an international audience through Alan Parker’s 1991 film The Commitments before achieving worldwide recognition with the 2007 film Once. His collaboration with Markéta Irglová on Falling Slowly earned the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008 and launched The Swell Season onto the international stage.

Beyond his recording career, Hansard became widely respected for his charitable work, particularly through the annual Christmas Eve busking event he established in Dublin in support of the Dublin Simon Community. The event grew into a significant fundraising tradition, regularly attracting many of Ireland’s leading musicians.

Hansard is survived by his wife Maire Saaritsa and their young son. His death leaves a lasting legacy that spans Irish rock, contemporary folk music, film and humanitarian work, while Tuesday’s farewell reflected the profound impact he had on fellow musicians and audiences around the world.

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