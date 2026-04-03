U2 Release Easter Lily EP On Good Friday - Noise11 Music News

U2 have followed up their politically charged Ash Wednesday release with a deeply personal six track collection titled Easter Lily, marking a shift toward spiritual and personal reflection.

by Paul Cashmere

Island Records has officially released the new U2 EP, Easter Lily, today, Friday 3 April 2026, coinciding with Good Friday. This standalone six track collection arrives as the second instalment of new material from the band this year, following the surprise release of the Days Of Ash EP on Ash Wednesday. While the previous effort focused on external global turmoil and political protest, Easter Lily explores the internal landscapes of friendship, recovery, and spiritual renewal. The release serves as a bridge for fans as the band continues recording their next full length studio album.

The significance of Easter Lily lies in its intimate nature, offering a contrast to the stadium scale anthems usually associated with the Irish quartet. Bono has described the current period as wilderness years, suggesting that the band is digging deeper into their personal lives to find songs that meet the challenging global moment. This EP is part of a series of self contained releases that allow the band to share music immediately, rather than waiting for the completion of their upcoming noisy and messy studio record. It highlights a recurring theme in the U2 catalogue where spiritual enquiry and personal loss take centre stage.

Technically, the EP offers several departures from the standard U2 formula. The Edge takes over lead vocals for Song For Hal, a lament written for the late producer and music maker Hal Willner. Willner, a long time friend of the band who would have turned 70 this Easter Monday, passed away six years ago. The track In A Life celebrates the enduring nature of friendship, while Scars provides a message of encouragement and acceptance. The sonic palette is further enriched by COEXIST (I Will Bless The Lord At All Times?), which features an atmospheric soundscape provided by legendary collaborator Brian Eno. This track is framed as a lullaby for parents whose children are caught in the crossfire of international war, connecting the personal to the global.

Historically, this release marks exactly forty years since the first issue of the U2 fan magazine, Propaganda, was distributed in February 1986. To accompany the new music, the band has revived the publication as a digital e-zine titled U2 – Propaganda – Easter Lily. The magazine features sleeve notes from The Edge, photography by Larry Mullen Jr, and a discussion between Bono and Franciscan friar Richard Rohr regarding faith and ritual. This return to the DIY zine culture of the punk era reflects U2’s origins in the late 1970s. Bono has noted that the title Easter Lily is a direct tribute to Patti Smith and her 1978 album Easter, which provided him with hope when he was a teenager in Dublin.

The shift from the overt political activism of the Days Of Ash EP to the reflective tone of Easter Lily may spark discussion among the band’s diverse global audience. In February, U2 used their music to address the killing of activists in the West Bank and the conflict in Ukraine, featuring collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Ukrainian musicians. While some fans champion the band’s role as a moral voice in global politics, others have historically preferred the more experimental and spiritual textures found on albums like The Unforgettable Fire or Zooropa. By releasing COEXIST with a Brian Eno soundscape, U2 revisits the sonic experimentation that has often served as a counterpoint to their more direct rock output.

Looking forward, U2 remains focused on completing their next studio album, which they promise will be an act of resistance through vivid rock and roll. The band has indicated that while these current EPs are personal and reflective, the upcoming record is being designed for the live arena where the band is at its most energetic. For now, Easter Lily provides a meditative space for listeners during the Easter period. The EP is currently available for digital download and on all major streaming platforms, alongside the special edition of Propaganda.

U2 – Easter Lily Tracklisting

Song For Hal

In A Life

Scars

Resurrection Song

Easter Parade

COEXIST (I Will Bless The Lord At All Times?) – ft. a new soundscape by Brian Eno

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