Glen Matlock Describes The Sex Pistols As a Boy Band - Noise11.com

Former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock was the youngest member of the band created by music Svengali Malcolm McLaren back in the 70’s.

At the tender age of just 16 years old songwriter and bassist Glen Matlock, was catapulted into the limelight and heady world of fame when he joined the band. They may have been one of the greatest music disrupters of all time, but they were in their essence a unique created band with a fierce marketing force behind them.

Glen has outlined in depth the difficulties bands can experience when ‘put together’ and sent off on the showbiz juggernaut without the solidarity of long-standing friendship to hold things together. It’s well documented over recent years that there was a huge rift between former singer John Lydon and other original surviving members. The rest of the band recently reformed following the brilliant Disney BIOpic, with the very noticeable absence of their former frontman.

Glen has written 2 autobiographies which cover tales of rock n roll excess from his teens to current date.. now one of the gentlemen of rock, with a staunch work ethic and no need to live a life of rebellion. He’s recovered from addiction, band breakups, fame and private life exposure. He recently supported Alice Cooper in Hammersmith and has played in bands with Iggy Pop, Midge Ure and currently Blondie. These days he has a far more down to earth approach to being on the road. Taking life and touring in his stride, often going back to basics, when touring solo or with his own band… no fancy hotels, screaming fans and tour buses these days – he often drives himself and likes to get home to pop on his slippers and have a nice cup of tea.

In fact, you could say Glen is a true survivor of the boy band experience and one of the originals. He will always tour, loves it – both in the big band/ high production juggernaut and solo, but favours most being on the road with his own band of friends… “You can’t beat performing on stage with people you know well and vice versa… on the road you know when someone needs company and when someone wants to be on their own – and usually only your friends are going to know if you might need help”.

