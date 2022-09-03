 Glen Matlock Is Playing Bass On the Next Blondie Album - Noise11.com
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Debbie Harry, Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

by Music-News.com on September 3, 2022

in News

Glen Matlock is playing bass on Blondie’s new album.

The Sex Pistol’s member stepped in for bassist Leigh Foxx, who was absent due to a back injury, on Blondie’s April 2022 UK and US tour.

And now, it’s been revealed that Matlock is playing bass on their follow-up to 2017’s ‘Pollinator’, too, while Leigh recuperates.

Speaking to Classic Pop magazine, guitarist Chris Stein said: “Glen has just been great. Unlike ‘Pollinator’, we’re mostly keeping this album in-house: it’s just the band and Glen playing on it.

“He’s fitted right in.”

Bandleader Debbie Harry and co kept busy writing new music amid the coronavirus lockdown when their tour was delayed.

Speaking in 2020, drummer Clem Burke said: “We are working with each other on new material. We wanted to start recording but lockdown stopped that.

“Really we have been creating new music to keep ourselves sane. You can do so much over the internet. We’ve been collaborating around the world. We have a great working relationship.”

Blondie released the six-track soundtrack EP, ‘Blondie: Vivir En La Habana’, last summer.

To accompany the Rob Roth-helmed short film documenting their iconic 2019 live debut performance in Havana, Cuba, the group dropped the mini album featuring special guests Carlos Alfonso, Ele Valdés and María del Carmen Ávila of Cuba’s Síntesis.

The collection includes performances of ‘Heart of Glass’, ‘Rapture’ and renditions of ‘The Tide is High’ and ‘Wipe Off My Sweat’.

Debbie said: “We had wonderful Cuban musicians join us for the performances – vocalists, percussionists, horn players – they added a terrific level of excitement to our songs. On ‘The Tide Is High’, Síntesis vocalists Ele Valdés and Maria del Carmen Avila sang with me and did the original harmonies that John Holt had put on the song, it was incredibly beautiful. Latin music has always been part of the feel of New York, so it was amazing to finally be able to put a very personal touch on the heartbeat of Cuba. VIVA!”

‘Pollinator’ featured contributions from the likes of Johnny Marr, Sia, Nick Valensi from The Strokes, and Charli XCX.

music-news.com

Related Posts

David Byrne 2009: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
David Byrne To Premiere New Show Theater of the Mind in Denver

‘Theater of the Mind’, a brand new show by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar, will have its world premiere in Denver, Colorado on September 13 after previews beginning on August 31.

20 mins ago
The Beatles Get Back
The Beatles Win An Emmy

The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ has won an Emmy Award.

37 mins ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Plot New Reality Show

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning to reality TV.

1 day ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Launches Pet Apparel Line Doggy Parton

Dolly Parton launched her new pet apparel line, Doggy Parton, on Wednesday.

4 days ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Bowie To Be Honored On London Walk of Fame

David Bowie is to be honoured with a place on the Music Walk of Fame in London.

4 days ago
John Paul Young at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
Official Statement: John Paul Young Cancels 50th Anniversary Tour Due To Health Concerns

John Paul Young has cancelled all remaining dates on his 50th anniversary tour after falling ill some weeks back. This announcement has been authorized and released by John.

6 days ago
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Update on the Health of John Farnham

The family of John Farnham has issued another update on the condition of John.

August 29, 2022