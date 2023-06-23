 Gorillaz Cancel US Tour - Noise11.com
Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman

Damon Albarn, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gorillaz Cancel US Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2023

in News

Gorillaz have cancelled their entire US tour before it began citing “scheduling conflicts” as the reason for the no-show.

The Getaway 2023 tour was to run from September 10 to 19 in the USA with dates in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and Austin.

Fans first heard of the cancellation via a Ticketmaster email with a statement from the band in the middle. The band is yet to put the statement on their website or socials.

Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorilla shows in September have been cancelled. Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time. Please allow for up to 30 days for the refund to process.

“We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.” – Gorillaz No action is required to obtain a refund. We’re processing it to the original method of payment used at time of purchase once funds are received from the Event Organizer – which is usually completed within 30 days. If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster”.

Damon Albarn is resurrecting Blur around that time. Blur will perform at Wembley in London on July 9 and have dates scheduled though to the end of August. The new Blur album The Ballad of Darren will be released on 21 July 2023.

