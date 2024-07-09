Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Loses Bid To Join UK Parliament - Noise11.com

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has failed to become a member of the UK Parliament.

Rowntree stood as the Labour candidate for the Mid Sussex district but lost to the Liberal Democrats.

Rowntree took 17% of the vote which was well below the Liberal Democrat candidate Alison Bennett who had 39% of the vote.

Dave Rowntree was a councillor for Norwich County Council from 2017 to 2021. He stood down during the pandemic.

Dave Roundtree participated with Blur for their recent 2023 album ‘The Ballad of Darren’. The album was Blur’s first album since ‘The Magic Whip’ in 2015.

