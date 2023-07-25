Blur Pop Out Two Extra Songs After Album Release - Noise11.com

Blur have unveiled two brand new songs. Blur released their ninth studio album, The Ballad Of Darren, last week. It marked their first LP in eight years.

On Monday, Blur shared a pair of bonus tracks from the deluxe edition of the album: The Rabbi and The Swan.

Both tracks have been dropped on Youtube.

The Ballad of Darren outsold the rest of the Top 10 albums combined on the Official Chrts site last week, and was on its way to reaching #1. It would mark the seventh #1 UK album for the group.

Blur previously hit Number 1 with Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999), Think Tank (2003) and The Magic Whip (2015).

The band were locked in for a US tour in September, but cancelled all planned dates last month. A statement blamed “scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control”.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

