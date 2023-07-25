 Blur Pop Out Two Extra Songs After Album Release - Noise11.com
Blur Pop Out Two Extra Songs After Album Release

by Music-News.com on July 26, 2023

in News

Blur have unveiled two brand new songs. Blur released their ninth studio album, The Ballad Of Darren, last week. It marked their first LP in eight years.

On Monday, Blur shared a pair of bonus tracks from the deluxe edition of the album: The Rabbi and The Swan.

Both tracks have been dropped on Youtube.

The Ballad of Darren outsold the rest of the Top 10 albums combined on the Official Chrts site last week, and was on its way to reaching #1. It would mark the seventh #1 UK album for the group.

Blur previously hit Number 1 with Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999), Think Tank (2003) and The Magic Whip (2015).

The band were locked in for a US tour in September, but cancelled all planned dates last month. A statement blamed “scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control”.

music-news.com

