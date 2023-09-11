 Graham Nash To Bring Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour Australia in 2024 - Noise11.com
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.

Graham Nash. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Graham Nash To Bring Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour Australia in 2024

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2023

in News

Crosby Stills Nash & Young legend Graham Nash will tour Australia as a solo artist for the first time ever in 2016 with ‘Sixty Years of Song and Stories’.

Nash performed once before solo in Australia, in 2016 for Bluesfest and with David Crosby and Stephen Stills with Crosby, Stills & Nash in 2012, 2007 and 1991. Crosby, Stills Nash & Young never toured Australia. Graham had also left The Hollies before they every came to Australia.

With ‘Sixty Years of Song and Stories’ you are getting all of the above with Nash sourcing back to his days with The Hollies, both his CSN and CSN&Y years and also solo era.

This is a recent Graham Nash setlist from the UK:

Set 1.
Wasted on the Way ((from Crosby, Stills & Nash, Daylight Again, 1982)
Bus Stop (from The Hollies, Bus Stop, 1966)
I Used to Be a King (from Songs For Beginners, 1971)
Find the Cost of Freedom (from Crosby Stills Nash & Young, 4 Way Street, 1971)
Military Madness (from Songs For Beginners, 1971)
Right Between the Eyes (from Crosby Stills Nash & Young, 4 Way Street, 1971)
A Better Life (from Now, 2023)
Buddy’s Back (from Now, 2023)
Marrakesh Express (Crosby, Stills & Nash, 1969)
To the Last Whale…A. Critical Mass B. Wind on the Water (from David Crosby and Graham Nash, Wind on the Water, 1975)
Love the One You’re With (from Stephen Stills, 1971)

Set 2.
Southbound Train (from Graham Nash David Crosby, 1972)
Sleep Song (from Songs For Beginners, 1971)
Carried Away (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, CSN, 1977)
Taken at All (from David Crosby and Graham Nash, Whistling Down The Wire, 1976)
Golden Days (from This Path Tonight, 2016)
4 + 20 (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Deja Vu, 1970)
Immigration Man (from Graham Nash David Crosby, 1972)
Cathedral (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, CSN, 1977)
Just a Song Before I Go (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, CSN, 1977)
Our House (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Deja Vu, 1970)

Encore:
Everyday (Buddy Holly cover)
Teach Your Children (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Deja Vu, 1970)

Graham Nash dates are:

Thursday March 7 Melbourne Palais Theatre
Wednesday March 13 Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Saturday March 16 Perth His Majesty’s Theatre
Tuesday March 19 Sydney Sydney Opera House
Wednesday March 20 Newcastle Civic Theatre
Saturday March 23 Wollongong Anita’s Theatre
Tuesday March 26 Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall
Wednesday March 27 Tweed Heads Twin Towns

On sale – THURSDAY SEPTEMER 14 – www.davidroywilliams.com

