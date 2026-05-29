Great American State Fair Artists Distance Themselves From Trump Linked Freedom 250 Event - Noise11 Music News

A growing number of artists have pulled out of Freedom 250 Presents: The Great American State Fair, the 16 day event set for Washington D.C.’s National Mall next month, after concerns emerged over the festival’s links to Trump and the broader political positioning of the celebration.

by Paul Cashmere

The Great American State Fair is scheduled to run from June 25 to July 10 as part of celebrations marking the United States’ semiquincentennial, commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary. Organisers had promoted the event as a bipartisan celebration featuring music performances, carnival attractions, livestock competitions and state themed showcases stretching from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument.

However, within hours of the initial artist lineup being announced, several acts publicly distanced themselves from the event. The withdrawals quickly transformed what was intended as a patriotic cultural celebration into a politically charged flashpoint reflecting the increasingly complex relationship between artists, audiences and partisan identity in the United States entertainment industry.

Young MC was among the first performers to publicly exit the lineup. In a statement posted to Facebook, the rapper said, “I have informed my agents that I will not be performing at the Freedom 250 event.”

“The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event,” he added. “And despite the claims by the organisers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.’ I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

Morris Day and The Time also denied participation shortly after promotional material circulated online. In a Facebook statement, the group posted a graphic reading: “Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair.’” The caption simply added: “It’s a no for me.”

Country music star Martina McBride later became the highest profile artist to withdraw from the event. In a detailed Instagram statement, McBride said she had originally agreed to appear because organisers had described the fair as politically neutral.

“I was presented with the opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading,” McBride wrote. “I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states.”

“Yesterday things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening,” she added.

McBride also addressed fans directly, writing that she did not want supporters to believe she was compromising the values reflected throughout her career. “I’ve spent my entire career singing about real people with real issues,” she said. “It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs.”

The Commodores subsequently confirmed via social media that the band would also not perform at the fair. “Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party,” the group stated. “We support the betterment of all Americans.”

Confusion also emerged surrounding the advertised appearance of Milli Vanilli. Jodie Rocco, one of the recognised original vocalists behind the group’s recordings, said she and her sister Linda Rocco had not been contacted regarding the performance announcement.

“My sister and I were shocked to see our name, ‘Milli Vanilli,’ as one of the performers,” Rocco told Associated Press. A later clarification indicated that surviving frontman Fab Morvan is expected to appear at the event, although other original vocal contributors publicly denied involvement.

The controversy highlights the increasingly difficult terrain artists navigate when appearing at politically adjacent events in the United States. In recent years, musicians performing at inauguration ceremonies, political rallies or government affiliated events have faced intense scrutiny from both supporters and critics online.

Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory offered a contrasting response. In a video posted to Instagram, Williams said he had not initially been informed of any connection to Trump when booked for the event, but later indicated he still intended to perform despite backlash.

“I don’t support Trump,” Williams said, while also rejecting calls for artists to withdraw under public pressure.

Freedom 250 organisers have consistently maintained that the event is nonpartisan. Spokesperson Rachel Reisner said in a statement that the organisation is “dedicated to uniting Americans around the nation’s 250th anniversary.”

“Freedom 250 is focused on our signature celebrations and events that honour our history and engage all Americans, welcoming all who share our goal of commemorating this milestone in a way that uplifts and unites America,” Reisner said.

The event will also feature themed programming including Military & Veterans Appreciation Day, Faith Values and Inspiration Day and MAHA Monday, centred around Health and Cheryl Hines’ husband’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative.

Despite the departures, organisers say the fair will continue with performances from artists including Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, Bret Michaels and C+C Music Factory. Vanilla Ice’s management confirmed to U.S. media that the rapper remains committed to performing, describing the event as an opportunity to celebrate “USA’s Birthday and our Freedom.”

Whether additional acts withdraw before opening day remains unclear. What began as a large scale patriotic entertainment event has instead become another example of how politically polarised the American live music sector has become, even during celebrations intended to present a unified national identity.

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