Poison Look What The Cat Dragged In Turns 40 As Debut Album Marks A Defining Hair Metal Moment - Noise11 Music News

Forty years after its release, Poison’s debut album Look What The Cat Dragged In remains one of the key commercial and cultural documents of the 1980s hard rock era, a record that transformed a self-financed Los Angeles club band into an international act.

by Paul Cashmere

Poison’s debut album Look What The Cat Dragged In reaches its 40th anniversary this week, marking four decades since the release that launched Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett from the Los Angeles club circuit to mainstream success. Released on May 23, 1986 through Enigma Records and Capitol Records, the album initially arrived with little commercial impact before becoming one of the era’s significant breakthrough records.

The anniversary arrives at a time when albums from the 1980s hard rock and glam metal movement continue to undergo reassessment, with younger audiences discovering music through streaming platforms while long-term fans revisit catalogues that helped define MTV’s peak years. Poison’s debut occupies a significant place within that discussion because its commercial trajectory differed from many of its contemporaries.

Rather than opening strongly and fading, Look What The Cat Dragged In built momentum over an extended period. By May 23, 1987, exactly one year after release, the album had climbed to No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The record later generated three successful singles in “Talk Dirty To Me”, “I Want Action” and “I Won’t Forget You”, each contributing to Poison’s rapid move from club act to arena support attraction.

The album’s origins reflected the financial realities facing emerging bands in Los Angeles during the mid 1980s. Frontman Bret Michaels later described the release as a “glorified demo”, a reflection of both the recording process and the circumstances surrounding its production.

Recorded at Music Grinder Studios in Los Angeles with producer Ric Browde, sessions reportedly took only twelve days and cost approximately US$23,000. Funding came partly from the band members and their families, an investment that carried considerable risk given the uncertain commercial environment of independent hard rock releases at the time.

Originally, “Cry Tough” was intended as the sole single from the album. The growing popularity of the record changed those plans. MTV exposure proved central to its rise, with videos receiving substantial rotation during a period when music television had become a critical promotional tool for rock acts.

The increased profile subsequently led to touring opportunities with acts including Ratt, Cinderella and Quiet Riot, while also securing a prominent appearance at Dallas’ Texxas Jam festival. The album eventually became the biggest selling release in Enigma Records’ history and is estimated to have sold approximately four million copies worldwide.

From a catalogue perspective, Look What The Cat Dragged In established a commercial blueprint that Poison would continue to refine across subsequent releases including Open Up And Say… Ahh! and Flesh & Blood. The debut introduced several recurring elements of the band’s identity, including melodic hooks, prominent guitar work and an emphasis on radio accessibility that separated Poison from some harder edged contemporaries.

The record’s commercial life also extended beyond its original release. Certification milestones reflected its continuing performance, reaching Gold status in the United States in 1987 before later achieving triple platinum recognition by the Recording Industry Association of America. Additional certifications followed in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Critical perceptions surrounding glam and hair metal have shifted considerably over time. During the early 1990s, the rise of alternative rock and grunge prompted a broader reassessment of many artists associated with the scene, with some critics dismissing aspects of the genre as overly image focused.

More recently, however, a number of publications and music historians have revisited that era with a wider lens, recognising the commercial impact and songwriting strength of albums that connected with large audiences. Look What The Cat Dragged In has appeared in multiple retrospective lists examining important hard rock and glam metal releases, indicating an evolving view of the album’s place in rock history.

Poison itself remains an active legacy act, with the band’s catalogue continuing to attract listeners across generations. Four decades after Look What The Cat Dragged In first appeared, the album’s journey from a low-budget recording funded by musicians and families into a multi-platinum release continues to stand as one of the more notable commercial stories of the decade.

Tracklisting

Cry Tough

I Want Action

I Won’t Forget You

Play Dirty

Look What The Cat Dragged In

Talk Dirty To Me

Want Some, Need Some

Blame It On You

#1 Bad Boy

Let Me Go To The Show

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)