Guns N' Roses To Headline 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final Sunday Concert - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses will bring their world-conquering catalogue and new music to Adelaide as headliners of the 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final Sunday Concert, closing Australia’s biggest domestic motorsport event with a landmark live performance.

by Paul Cashmere

Guns N’ Roses will headline the 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final Sunday Concert on Sunday 29 November, turning the City of Churches’ iconic street circuit into a full-scale rock arena as the Supercars season reaches its climax. The announcement confirms one of the most influential bands in rock history as the centrepiece of the Grand Final weekend, reinforcing Adelaide’s reputation for pairing elite motorsport with globally significant live music.

The Adelaide appearance follows an expansive period for Guns N’ Roses on the world stage. After completing a major 2025 tour that took in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, the band continues a renewed creative chapter with the release of two new singles, “Atlas” and “Nothin’”. The tracks mark the band’s first new studio material since 2023 and highlight the breadth of their sound, from the urgent, soaring drive of “Atlas” to the more introspective, keys-led textures and emotional guitar work of “Nothin’”.

the bp Adelaide Grand Final performance places Guns N’ Roses at the centre of the country’s largest domestic motorsport event. The Sunday night concert traditionally serves as the final statement of the weekend and in 2026 it will bring one of rock’s most enduring catalogues to a crowd already charged by four days of racing. The event has been recognised as Supercars’ Best Event of the Year for four consecutive years, a reflection of its scale and the ambition of its entertainment programming.

Guns N’ Roses’ music has long been woven into popular culture. Their 1987 debut album Appetite For Destruction remains a defining release, recognised as the best-selling US debut album of all time and among the highest-selling albums in American history. The band followed that breakthrough with Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, which famously debuted at numbers one and two on the Billboard 200, an achievement that underscored their global reach at the height of their powers. Across a catalogue that also includes G N’ R Lies, The Spaghetti Incident?, Greatest Hits and Chinese Democracy, total sales have reached around 100 million units worldwide.

In recent years, the band’s touring legacy has continued to grow. Their Not In This Lifetime… tour ranked as the fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time, selling more than five million tickets. A blockbuster world tour in 2024 moved 1.3 million tickets and included headline performances at major festivals and historic venues, while the 2025 run again demonstrated the band’s ability to fill stadiums across multiple continents. In May 2024, Appetite For Destruction was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, further cementing the band’s place in rock history.

The 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final builds on strong recent attendance, with more than 285,700 fans passing through the gates in 2025, a figure that exceeded both the AFL and NRL Grand Finals. Organisers are confident the addition of Guns N’ Roses will extend that momentum and deliver a closing night that resonates well beyond the circuit.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said the booking reflects the event’s ambition and its broader impact. He described the bp Adelaide Grand Final as one of the biggest sporting events in the country and said securing Guns N’ Roses for the Sunday night ensures the 2026 event ends on a high, combining elite motorsport with world-class live entertainment while driving economic and tourism benefits for the state.

South Australian Motorsport Concert Manager Brian Gleeson OAM said the headline concert has become a defining moment of the weekend, noting that Guns N’ Roses are an ideal fit for an event built on adrenaline, atmosphere and large-scale spectacle.

The 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final takes place from 26, 29 November, with Guns N’ Roses closing the event on Sunday night. Presales and public ticketing options are available across multiple categories, giving fans the choice to be immersed in the racing action or positioned closer to the concert stage for the finale.

Concert Date

Sunday 29 November, Adelaide, bp Adelaide Street Circuit

Ticketing

Artist presale runs Wednesday 11 February, 9am to Sunday 15 February, 5pm

bp Rewards presale offers access to The Jungle Zone with member discounts

Live Nation presale available during the same period

General Admission and Grandstand tickets on sale Monday 16 February, 9am

All times ACDT

The 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final takes place 26 – 29 November.

For more information, please visit www.adelaidegrandfinal.com.au.

