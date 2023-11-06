 Guns N' Roses Debut New Song 'The General' - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Duff McKagan Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Guns N’ Roses Debut New Song ‘The General’

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2023

in News

Guns N’ Roses have debuted a new song live called ‘The General’ at the last show on their American tour.

The song was written for but not included on ‘Chinese Democracy’ and remained unused until Guns N’ Roses included it as a b-side to ‘Perhaps’

Check it out the fan footage from the Hollywood Bowl show:

‘Perhaps’ was released in August 2023. The limited edition 7 inch vinyl single with ‘The General’ was released October 2023.

