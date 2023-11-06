Guns N' Roses Debut New Song 'The General' - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses have debuted a new song live called ‘The General’ at the last show on their American tour.

The song was written for but not included on ‘Chinese Democracy’ and remained unused until Guns N’ Roses included it as a b-side to ‘Perhaps’

Check it out the fan footage from the Hollywood Bowl show:

‘Perhaps’ was released in August 2023. The limited edition 7 inch vinyl single with ‘The General’ was released October 2023.

