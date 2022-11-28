 Guns N Roses Pop An AC/DC Song Into Sydney Set - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses Pop An AC/DC Song Into Sydney Set

by Paul Cashmere on November 28, 2022

After Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Guns N’ Roses Australian tour set up in Sydney on Sunday night (27 November 2022) with AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ added to the setlist.

Axl Rose was lead singer for the latter part of the AC/DC Rock or Bust tour of 2016 so it was an appropriate nod for the city AC/DC started in.

On the 2017 Gunners tour, Angus Young joined the band for ‘Rosie’ and ‘Riff Raff’ in both Sydney and Melbourne. The last two Guns N’ Roses Australian tours also included a cameo from Angry Anderson on Guns N’ Roses of the Rose tattoo song ‘Nice Boys’ but so far that hasn’t happened on this tour.

Sydney was where AC/DC has their origins. The very first AC/DC performance was at Chequers in Kings Cross, Sydney on 3 January, 1974.

Guns N Roses setlist 22 November, 2022 Perth, Australia.

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Mr Brownstone (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Slither (from Velvet Revolver, Contraband, 2004)
Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Estranged (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
Shadow of Your Love (released as a 1987 b-side in some countries)
Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)
Absurd (single, 2021)
Hard Skool (single, 2021)
Civil War (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
Sorry (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Slash Guitar Solo
Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
Whole Lotta Rosie (AC/DC cover)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Encore:
Coma (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Patience (from GnR Lies, 1988)
Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Paradise City (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Guns N’ Roses with special guests
The Chats & Cosmic Psychos

Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval
Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

