Gwen Stefani Says Its Time For A No Doubt Reunion - Noise11.com

 Gwen Stefani Says Its Time For A No Doubt Reunion
Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gwen Stefani Says Its Time For A No Doubt Reunion

by Music-News.com on December 21, 2022

in News

Gwen Stefani won’t rule out a No Doubt reunion.

Gwen hasn’t released a new album with No Doubt since 2012’s ‘Push and Shove’, which in turns came 11 years after 2001’s ‘Rock Steady’, but she admitted there’s always a chance for more in the future.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Gwen said: “What are the odds of anything?. I was just on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’.

“She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?

“All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

In the years since Gwen last recorded with No Doubt, she has launched a Las Vegas residency and released two solo albums – 2016’s ‘This Is What the Truth Feels Like’ and 2017’s ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’.

With the band, Gwen released their 1992 self titled debut, 1995’s ‘The Beacon Street Collection’ and ‘Tragic Kingdom’, and 2000’s ‘Return of Saturn’.

After ‘Rock Steady’ dropped the following year, she went onto launch her solo career, which included hit albums ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’ in 2004, and then ‘The Sweet Escape’ two years later.

Meanwhile, her ‘The Voice’ co-star Camila Cabello recently revealed she’d love to collaborate with Gwen in the future.

She said: “I mean, we’re so much closer than we’ve ever been by being on ‘The Voice’ together, so that’s a start! I love her. She’s the best.”

She added: “She’s just a punk rocker at heart.”





