Hamlet Hail To The Thief Heads To London's Barbican Theatre For 2026 Premiere - Noise11 Music News

Thom Yorke’s reimagining of Radiohead’s Hail To The Thief and Shakespeare’s Hamlet will make its London premiere at the Barbican Theatre following sold-out seasons with the Royal Shakespeare Company and Factory International.

by Paul Cashmere

Hamlet Hail To The Thief, the ambitious stage production that fuses William Shakespeare’s Hamlet with Radiohead’s landmark 2003 album Hail To The Thief, will open at London’s Barbican Theatre on 31 October 2026 for a limited season running through to 23 January 2027. The production arrives in the capital after acclaimed and sold-out runs staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company and Factory International, marking the next chapter for a work that has drawn attention for its unusual blend of theatre, live music and movement.

The London engagement places one of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedies alongside one of the most politically charged albums of the 21st century. Co-created by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke with directors Steven Hoggett and Christine Jones, the production reimagines Hamlet through a contemporary lens, using Yorke’s reconstructed version of Hail To The Thief as a live score performed on stage by a cast of musicians and actors.

The transfer is significant because it demonstrates the continuing appetite for large-scale theatrical works that blur the traditional boundaries between concert performance and dramatic storytelling. In recent years, productions built around popular music catalogues have become increasingly common, but Hamlet Hail To The Thief stands apart by integrating an entire album into the dramatic architecture of a classic text rather than using songs as standalone theatrical moments.

Set in a kingdom gripped by surveillance, paranoia and political instability, the production centres on Hamlet and Ophelia as they confront corruption, deception and power struggles within Elsinore. The themes echo many of those explored on Radiohead’s sixth studio album, which was written and recorded in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks and the subsequent War on Terror.

Yorke said he was eager to see the production reach a broader audience in London.

“I’m into finally bringing Hamlet Hail To The Thief to London, and to the Barbican of all places,” Yorke said. “It is fascinating and very strange to me how this came to life and how it has worked. When it revealed itself to us over time I was shocked, having never had this kind of experience before. I am happy for it to be seen by a wider audience in such an intense space.”

Christine Jones said the Barbican’s architecture and atmosphere made it a natural setting for the work.

“Bringing this brutal play into the Barbican’s brutalist space seems fated,” she said.

“Both the play and the album continue to speak urgently to the convulsed world we find ourselves in.”

Steven Hoggett described the transfer as an opportunity to refine and expand ideas first explored during the original productions.

“The chance to put all the learnings into the next stages of a show is a great privilege,” Hoggett said. “The show will become richer in its elision of music, movement and text, which makes this space a perfect home.”

Samuel Blenkin will reprise his role as Hamlet after appearing in the original production. Blenkin’s recent screen credits include Alien: Earth, Mickey 17 and Black Mirror. He will be joined by Ami Tredrea as Ophelia, while Paul Hilton returns as Claudius and the Ghost, and Claudia Harrison reprises the role of Gertrude.

The returning company also includes Alby Baldwin as Horatio, Brandon Grace as Laertes, Felipe Pacheco as Guildenstern, Romaya Weaver as Barnarda and the Player Queen, and Marienella Phillips as Offstage Swing. Additional casting announcements are expected in the lead-up to the season.

The creative team behind the production brings together significant figures from theatre, music and choreography. Hoggett, an Olivier Award winner and founding member of Frantic Assembly, has previously worked on productions including Black Watch, Nye and The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time. Jones, a Tony and Olivier Award winner, is known for Theatre For One and collaborations with Hoggett and David Byrne on Social Distance Dance Club. Together they have also worked on Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, American Idiot and Let The Right One In.

For Radiohead fans, the production also offers a fresh perspective on Hail To The Thief. Released in 2003, the album featured tracks including There There, 2+2=5 and Go To Sleep. Its themes of fear, misinformation and political unease have taken on renewed relevance in the decades since its release. Yorke’s theatrical adaptation deconstructs and reshapes the album, creating a score designed to interact directly with Shakespeare’s text rather than simply accompany it.

With its London premiere now confirmed, Hamlet Hail To The Thief continues its evolution from an experimental collaboration into one of the more distinctive theatrical events built around a contemporary rock catalogue. The Barbican season will offer audiences an opportunity to experience how one of Shakespeare’s greatest works intersects with one of Radiohead’s most influential recordings.

Hamlet Hail To The Thief plays at the Barbican Theatre, London from 31 October 2026 to 23 January 2027.

Public Booking: Friday 26 June 2026, 10am

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