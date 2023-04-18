 Harry Connick Jr To Play Australian Dates In December 2023 - Noise11.com
Harry Connick Jr photo supplied TEG Dainty

Harry Connick Jr To Play Australian Dates In December 2023

by Paul Cashmere on April 18, 2023

in News

Harry Connick Jr will play six cities around Australia in December 2023.

Harry Connick Jr hasn’t performed in Australia since his 2010 tour. He also toured Australia in 2008, 2005, 2000 and 1997.

“This is an exciting time for me for many reasons,” Harry Connick, Jr. said of his Australian tour announcement. “It’s no secret that I absolutely love your country – I’ve been touring Australia since the ‘90s, after all – so how has it been more than ten years since I last performed? I’m lucky to be able to do lots of things in my career, but for me, home base is music. All I want to do is uplift audiences and I still get a kick out of performing the songs, that move me to this day, so hopefully people can feel that. If folks leave feeling better than when they came in, then it’s been a great night. I want to give people the best show they have ever seen!”

Harry Connick, Jr. Australian Tour Dates

➢ Sunday 3 December – PERTH, RAC Arena
➢ Tuesday 5 December – ADELAIDE, Festival Theatre
➢ Friday 8 December – SYDNEY, Aware Super Theatre
➢ Tuesday 12 December – BRISBANE, Convention & Exhibition Centre
➢ Friday 15 December – CANBERRA, Royal Theatre
➢ Sunday 17 December – MELBOURNE, Hamer Hall
➢ Monday 18 December – MELBOURNE, Hamer Hall

