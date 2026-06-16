Headsend Announce First Headline Tour Of North America, UK And Europe - Noise11 Music News

Byron Bay rock trio Headsend will embark on their first headline tour of North America, the UK and Europe in 2026, marking a significant international expansion following the release of their debut EP Angel Glands and a series of high-profile support slots.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian rock band Headsend have announced their first headline dates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe, taking the Byron Bay trio’s growing live reputation onto the international stage. The tour begins in Los Angeles on July 31 and runs through North America before crossing to Europe and the UK in late August and September. The overseas dates coincide with the band’s North American run supporting Eagles Of Death Metal and follow a period of rapid growth that has seen the group move from Australian club stages to major arena and stadium shows.

For Headsend, the tour represents the most substantial international commitment of the band’s career to date. Formed by brothers Rasmus King and Kyuss King alongside longtime friend Bon Soric, the trio have steadily built momentum through relentless touring and a reputation for powerful live performances.

The announcement arrives less than six months after the release of their debut EP, Angel Glands, which introduced the band’s blend of heavy guitar-driven rock, melodic hooks and alternative influences. Tracks including Chugg, And Angel and Do Do established a sound that draws from elements of grunge and slacker rock while maintaining a distinct identity.

The significance of the tour extends beyond a simple run of overseas club shows. It reflects the growing ability of Australian independent acts to develop audiences internationally through live performance rather than traditional radio or major label pathways. Headsend’s rise has largely been built through touring, a strategy that continues to resonate in a post-pandemic music industry where live performance remains one of the most effective ways for emerging artists to build sustainable careers.

The band’s upcoming North American dates include headline performances in Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Washington DC, New York and Toronto. Between those appearances they will join Eagles Of Death Metal on selected dates through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana and Georgia.

Following North America, Headsend will launch their first dedicated UK and European headline run with shows in Manchester, London, Leeds, Glasgow, Dublin, Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Berlin.

Much of the band’s recorded output has been designed to capture the energy that first attracted audiences to their live performances. As previously reported by Noise11, Angel Glands was recorded live in studio with producer Nick DiDia, whose credits include work with Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine and Stone Temple Pilots. The approach aimed to preserve the immediacy and dynamics of a Headsend performance rather than relying on extensive studio construction.

That live-first philosophy has been central to the band’s development. Over the past two years, Headsend have supported UK act Wunderhorse on sold-out Australian dates and secured coveted support appearances with Tool and AC/DC, exposing the group to audiences far larger than those typically available to emerging Australian acts.

The trio’s trajectory mirrors a broader pattern among contemporary rock bands, where touring remains the primary mechanism for audience development. While streaming platforms can provide global visibility, converting listeners into dedicated fans often still depends on performance. Headsend’s decision to undertake an extensive headline tour suggests confidence that the audience built through festival appearances, support slots and online discovery can now support standalone international shows.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see how the band performs in markets where they are still establishing themselves. International touring presents significant financial and logistical challenges for emerging Australian artists, particularly given travel costs and the competitive nature of the live music sector. Success on this run could position Headsend for larger venues and festival opportunities in future touring cycles.

The announcement also comes as the band continues developing new material. According to the tour information, Headsend have accumulated a collection of demos and are expected to test new songs on the road ahead of future releases. For a group whose reputation has largely been forged in front of audiences, the tour will serve not only as an introduction to international fans but also as a proving ground for the next phase of their catalogue.

After completing the overseas dates, Headsend will return to Australia to join the Rolling Sets Festival lineup in Queensland and New South Wales later in the year.

HEADSEND 2026 TOUR DATES

July 31, Los Angeles, California, Moroccan Lounge

August 2, Santa Ana, California, Constellation Room

August 3, Solana Beach, California, Belly Up (Eagles Of Death Metal Support)

August 4, Tucson, Arizona, La Rosa (Eagles Of Death Metal Support)

August 5, Santa Fe, New Mexico, The Bridge (Eagles Of Death Metal Support)

August 7, Austin, Texas, Scoot Inn (Eagles Of Death Metal Support)

August 8, Dallas, Texas, Granada Theatre (Eagles Of Death Metal Support)

August 10, New Orleans, Louisiana, House Of Blues (Eagles Of Death Metal Support)

August 11, Atlanta, Georgia, Centre Stage (Eagles Of Death Metal Support)

August 13, Washington DC, DC9

August 14, New York, New York, Mercury Lounge

August 17, Toronto, Canada, The Drake Underground

August 28, Manchester, UK, The Lodge

September 1, London, UK, The Black Heart

September 3, Leeds, UK, Oporto

September 4, Glasgow, Scotland, The Garage (Attic Bar)

September 6, Dublin, Ireland, Whelans Upstairs

September 8, Paris, France, Supersonic Club

September 10, Barcelona, Spain, Razzmatazz 3

September 12, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso

September 13, Berlin, Germany, Badehaus

November 28, Tweed Heads, Queensland, Rolling Sets Festival

December 5, Newcastle, New South Wales, Rolling Sets Festival

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