Here is What Blur Played At Their First London Show For 2023 - Noise11.com

Blur are back on tour for the first tour since The Magic Whip 2015 tour. ‘The Ballad of Darren’ is focused on the ninth Blur album of the same name, due 21 July 2023.

The only omission in the setlist is that previous album. There was nothing from ‘The Magic Whip’ (2015) but all other bases were covered, going right back to 1991’s debut ‘Leisure’.

On the Britpop timeline, Blur arrived in 1991, well after Pulp (1983) and three years before Oasis (1994).

The gap between Blur’s first and most recent albums in 32 years. In perspective that’s the same gap as The Beatles ‘Please Please Me’ to ‘Anthology’ and from The Stones debut to ‘Bridges to Babylon’. 1991, the year the first Blur album was released was also the same year Ed Sheeran was born.

Blur setlist, 8 July, 2023 London

St. Charles Square (from The Ballad of Darren, 2023)

There’s No Other Way (from Leisure, 1991)

Popscene (single, 1992)

Tracy Jacks (from Parklife, 1994)

Beetlebum (from Blur, 1997)

Trimm Trabb (from 13, 1999)

Villa Rosie (from Modern Life Is Rubbish, 1993)

Stereotypes (from The Great Escape, 1995)

Out of Time (from Think Tank, 2003)

Coffee & TV (from 13, 1999)

Under the Westway (single, 2012)

End of a Century (from Parklife, 1994)

Country House (from The Great Escape, 1995)

Parklife (with Phil Daniels) (from Parklife, 1994)

To the End (from Parklife, 1994)

Oily Water (from Modern Life Is Rubbish, 1993)

Advert (from Modern Life Is Rubbish, 1993)

Song 2 (from Blur, 1997)

This Is a Low (from Parklife, 1994)

Encore:

Lot 105 (from Parklife, 1994)

Girls & Boys (from Parklife, 1994)

For Tomorrow (from Modern Life Is Rubbish, 1993)

Tender (with London Community Gospel Choir) (from 13, 1999)

The Narcissist (from The Ballad of Darren, 2023)

The Universal (from The Great Escape, 1995)

