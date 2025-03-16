 'Hessie A Tribute To Paul Hester' Mini-Doco to Premiere on 26 March 2025 - Noise11.com
‘Hessie A Tribute To Paul Hester’ Mini-Doco to Premiere on 26 March 2025

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2025

in News

‘Hessie’, mini-documentary tribute to the late Split Enz/Crowded House drummer Paul Hester, will premiere on 26 March 2025 to mark the 20th anniversary of Paul’s passing.

Paul was the drummer for Split Enz for the band’s final year. The played on the final Split Enz album ‘See Ya ‘Round’ in 1984 and then in 1985 went with Neil Finn into the new band The Mullanes who soon after became Crowded House. With Crowded House, Paul co-wrote ‘That’s What I Call Love’ with Neil Finn on the self-titled debut album, ‘Italian Plastic’ on the third album ‘Woodface’ and he wrote ‘Skin Feeling’ and co-wrote ‘Kare Kare’ on the fourth album ‘Woodface’.

Paul played drums on The Wiggles album ;Toot! Toot!’ He co-founded Tarmac Adam with Nick Seymour during the Crowded House breakup, at one point he hosted the 10 part series ‘Hessie’s Shed’ on ABCTV and also hosted The Max Sessions for MAX TV.

Here is a teaser for the Hessie doco. Peter Green will drop a second teaser on Wednesday 19 March 2025.

