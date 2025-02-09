 Historic John Lennon Recording To Be Released On Record Store Day - Noise11.com
John Lennon Imagine Ram pose

Historic John Lennon Recording To Be Released On Record Store Day

by Music-News.com on February 10, 2025

in News

On August 30, 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band, backed by Elephant’s Memory, and joined by special guests, headlined two historic One to One Benefit Concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. These performances included an afternoon matinee and an evening performance, to a combined audience of 40,000 people, raising more than $1.5 million to support children with special needs, including children from the Willowbrook State School in Staten Island, N.Y, a state-supported institution for mentally handicapped children that gained national infamy after the horrible conditions and questionable medical practices the children endured were exposed to the public.

These were John’s only full-length solo concerts after leaving The Beatles.

Power To The People – Live At The One To One Concert, New York City, 1972, presents four songs from the afternoon and evening concerts on 180-gram yellow vinyl, available exclusively for Record Store Day 2025, April 12. Produced by Sean Ono Lennon and completely remixed and re-engineered from the original multitrack tapes by Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon, the EP features three previously unreleased performances – ‘Well Well Well’ from the evening show, plus ‘Cold Turkey’ and Yoko’s ‘Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow)’ from the afternoon show, along with the previously released ‘Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)’ (Afternoon Show), which has also been newly remixed. This RSD First release is limited to 5500 copies worldwide. For more information, visit: recordstoreday.com

The One To One concerts are explored in great detail in the forthcoming film, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO. Directed by Oscar®-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald (‘The Last King of Scotland’, ‘Marley’, HBO’s ‘One Day in September’, ‘The Mauritanian’), ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO is an expansive and revelatory inside look at the 18 months John and Yoko spent living in Greenwich Village in the early 1970s and delivers an immersive cinematic experience that brings to life electrifying, never-before-seen material and newly restored footage of John’s only full length, post-Beatles concert. With mind-blowing remastered audio produced by Sean Ono Lennon, the film is a seismic revelation that will challenge pre-existing notions of the iconic couple. Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the documentary had its North American bow at the Telluride Film Festival and recently screened in Sundance Film Festival’s Spotlight section. The film will open exclusively in IMAX April 11 before expanding to additional theaters. The film will air on HBO in the US and will be available to stream on Max in late 2025.

Macdonald’s riveting documentary takes that legendary musical event and uses it as the starting point to explore eighteen defining months in the lives of John and Yoko. By 1971 the couple was newly arrived in the United States— living in a tiny apartment in Greenwich Village and watching a huge amount of American television. The film uses a riotous mélange of American TV to conjure the era through what the two would have been seeing on the screen: the Vietnam War, ‘The Price is Right’, Nixon, Coca-Cola ads, Cronkite, The Waltons. As they experience a year of love and transformation in the US, John and Yoko begin to change their approach to protest — ultimately leading to the One to One concert, which was inspired by the Geraldo Rivera Willowbrook exposé they watched on TV. Filmed in a meticulously faithful reproduction of the NYC apartment the duo shared, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO offers a bold new take on a seminal time in the lives of two of history’s most influential artists.

Mercury Studios Presents A Plan B/KM Films & Mercury Studios Production. ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO is directed by Kevin Macdonald. Edited & Co-directed by Sam Rice-Edwards. Produced by Peter Worsley, Kevin Macdonald and Alice Webb. Executive Producers are Sean Ono Lennon, Marc Robinson, David Joseph, Steve Condie, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner. Consulting Producer is Simon Hilton.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE – LIVE AT THE ONE TO ONE CONCERT, NEW YORK CITY, 1972

SIDE A
1. Well Well Well (Evening Show) 5:36*
2. Instant Karma (We All Shine On) (Afternoon Show) 3:36 **

SIDE B
1. Cold Turkey (Afternoon Show) 5:54*
2. Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow) (Afternoon Show) 4:44*

* Previously unreleased
** Newly remixed

