Cardiff Rock Trio Holding Absence Unveil First New Music In Three Years Since Completing Their Trilogy - Noise11 Music News

Holding Absence have returned with Whisper Of A Dream, their first new music in three years and the first release for new label Sumerian Records, marking a pivotal moment in the band’s evolution as they close one chapter and begin another.

by Paul Cashmere

Holding Absence today released Whisper Of A Dream, a track that arrives after a lengthy silent period following 2023’s The Noble Art Of Self‑Destruction, the final instalment in the band’s acclaimed trilogy. The new single captures the band’s signature emotional intensity while charting a new creative direction, as they explore themes of hope, existential yearning and the search for meaning in an ever‑shifting world. Vocalist Lucas Woodland describes the song as a reintroduction, one that honours the band’s past while signalling what lies ahead.

Holding Absence’s Whisper Of A Dream is the Welsh trio’s first new music release in three years, and the first on American label Sumerian Records. It arrives with a striking visual narrative featuring the debut of the band’s robotic mascot “Y4‑BB0”, hinting at a broader conceptual canvas for their forthcoming work.

This release matters because Holding Absence have been a defining force in the post‑hardcore and alternative scenes of the last decade. Their careful, introspective blend of melodic weight and atmospheric depth earned them a devoted global following. After concluding their trilogy with The Noble Art Of Self‑Destruction, the band faced key questions about identity and direction. Whisper Of A Dream answers them with an expansive sonic palette that speaks to artists and fans navigating reinvention in a fragmented musical landscape.

Recorded as the band transitioned from SharpTone to Sumerian Records, Whisper Of A Dream stands between emotional hardcore and alternative rock, leaning into deep vulnerability without resorting to clichéd emotional tropes. The track explores the tension between numbness and healing, and the feeling of reaching for something elusive, as if hope itself is slowly drifting out of grasp. Woodland says the song “represents everything Holding Absence has always been, while introducing new elements to our sound and opening the door to what comes next”.

The music video further expands the narrative, drawing heavily from cyberpunk aesthetics and philosophical motifs of sentience and dreaming. Central to this visual world is “Y4‑BB0”, a robot character the band say will feature throughout the broader album campaign.

Woodland explains the video’s conceptual basis as an exploration of contemplation within an evolving world, tying these ideas into the track’s lyrical core.

The release follows a period of reflection for Holding Absence after The Noble Art Of Self‑Destruction closed with a stark “3/3”, a symbolic end to the band’s trilogy. That record was a cathartic outpouring of everything the band had become up to that point, and its conclusion left both band and audience asking what comes after the dissolution of a defining era.

Holding Absence formed in Cardiff, Wales in 2015, building their name through a series of singles and EPs before their self‑titled debut in 2019. That first album, released via SharpTone Records, was widely praised for expanding the boundaries of post‑hardcore by infusing it with post‑rock atmospherics and emotive songwriting. The band’s roots were steeped in melodic hardcore and emo, with influences ranging from Hammock-whose song title inspired the band’s name-to post‑rock and alternative acts that shaped their textured approach.

Over the next several years, Holding Absence released The Greatest Mistake Of My Life in 2021, a record that expanded their reach and showcased a maturing sound. In 2022 they released the split EP The Lost & The Longing. The third chapter, The Noble Art Of Self‑Destruction, arrived in 2023, completing a thematic and sonic journey that culminated in one of their most ambitious works.

Across these releases, the band developed a reputation for combining raw authenticity with a meticulous sense of composition, drawing on melodic tension and reflective lyricism. Their work has been associated with the “dreamcore” movement that emerged in the late 2010s, where post‑hardcore intersected with dreamy, expansive soundscapes.

Critically, Holding Absence’s trajectory has not been without debate. Some in the post‑hardcore community have questioned the band’s shift toward more melodic and atmospheric material, suggesting it moves away from the genre’s rawer roots. However, others argue this evolution reflects broader trends within alternative music, where genre boundaries are increasingly fluid and emotional articulation isn’t confined to traditional hardcore structures. The band’s embrace of a broader sonic palette mirrors similar moves by contemporary peers who balance intensity with introspection and expansive production.

With Whisper Of A Dream, Holding Absence set a clear marker for their next phase. As they embark on a new label partnership and conceptual era, the track positions them not just as torchbearers of their established sound, but as artists willing to rethink and expand their creative identity. For a band that has always dealt in emotional truth and immersive storytelling, this return feels both natural and necessary, promising more to come.

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