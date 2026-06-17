Human Nature Announce Debut Memoir And Special Audience Events In Sydney And Melbourne - Noise11 Music News

Human Nature will release their first memoir, Only Human: Harmony Through The Hits & Hard Times, on November 3, 2026, accompanied by two exclusive live events in Melbourne and Sydney that will combine music, storytelling and reflections on more than three decades together.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian vocal group Human Nature will tell their story in book form for the first time with the release of Only Human: Harmony Through The Hits & Hard Times, a memoir chronicling the quartet’s journey from suburban Sydney schoolboys to one of Australia’s most enduring music acts. To coincide with the publication, the group will stage two special live events, An Audience With Human Nature, at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on November 2 and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on November 4, 2026.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for a group whose career has spanned more than 35 years. While Human Nature’s achievements are well documented, including chart success, international touring, a long-running Las Vegas residency and induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame, the memoir promises a deeper account of the personal experiences behind those public accomplishments.

Written in the individual voices of Andrew Tierney, Mike Tierney, Toby Allen and Phil Burton, the book explores friendship, family, ambition and longevity in an industry known for rapid change. According to the band, the memoir focuses on the experiences that occurred away from the spotlight and examines how the quartet navigated success while maintaining the relationships that have sustained the group since their teenage years.

Human Nature said the book begins with their origins at Hurlstone Agricultural High School in Sydney’s west, where the four members first performed together before securing a recording contract with Sony Music. What followed was one of the most successful careers by an Australian vocal group, including 13 studio albums, four ARIA No. 1 albums, 27 platinum awards, performances in more than 29 countries and more than 2,600 headline shows in Las Vegas.

The memoir also revisits major milestones such as performing at the Sydney Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in 2000, touring with global stars including Michael Jackson and Celine Dion, and developing one of the longest-running residencies by an Australian act on the Las Vegas Strip.

In promotional material accompanying the announcement, the band described the project as an honest reflection on “friendship, ambition, family, success and survival” and “what it really means to spend more than thirty years growing up together”.

The accompanying live events will expand on the themes of the book through a combination of performance and conversation. Rather than a traditional concert format, the evenings are designed to place the stories behind Human Nature’s catalogue alongside the music itself.

The setlist is expected to draw from every phase of the group’s career, including early hits such as Tellin’ Everybody, Wishes, He Don’t Love You and Don’t Cry. Songs from their successful Motown era, including Uptight, Get Ready, My Girl and Dancing In The Street, will also feature, alongside selections from the Jukebox albums, more recent original material such as Broken Humans, Christmas recordings and their John Farnham collaboration Every Time You Cry.

The story of Human Nature remains unusual within Australian music. Formed in 1989 as The 4 Trax, the group emerged during a period when vocal harmony groups were largely absent from the local mainstream. Their debut album, Telling Everybody, established them as a major commercial force in the 1990s, while later reinvention through Motown recordings opened a new chapter that ultimately led to their Las Vegas success.

That ability to evolve has become central to their longevity. Human Nature successfully moved from contemporary pop to classic soul interpretations and later nostalgia-driven repertoire without abandoning the vocal harmonies that defined their identity. Their ARIA Hall of Fame induction in 2019 recognised not only commercial success but also their sustained contribution to Australian entertainment.

The memoir arrives at a time when music autobiographies increasingly focus on the realities of career longevity. Human Nature’s story offers a perspective distinct from many contemporary acts, examining how a group can remain intact for decades while balancing professional commitments with family life and personal growth.

For Human Nature, the release of Only Human and the accompanying live events represent an opportunity to place the narrative behind the music into public view. After decades of chart success, touring and international recognition, the group is now documenting the experiences that shaped one of Australia’s most durable music careers.

An Audience With Human Nature

2 November 2026, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

4 November 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Ticketing Details: Tickets, autographed book pre-orders and VIP packages are on sale via https://humannaturelive.com/

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