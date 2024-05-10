Half of Human Nature, Tierney Brothers, Premiere Debut Single ‘Lemonade’ - Noise11.com

Half of Human Nature, brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney, have broken away from the group for their first duo single ‘Lemonade’.

“We are super proud of the success we have had as one half of Human Nature – a career that launched from our original song writing and now also famously regarded worldwide for interpreting some of the greatest songs of all time. Before all that though, we are brothers who love harmony and love creating music”, said the Tierney Brothers.

‘Lemonade’ is the first of more songs to come for the Teirney Brothers. “This is an incredibly important music chapter for us allowing us to expand our original music songbook and we can’t wait to share this with the industry and our fans this year,” they said.

In 2009 Human Nature started their Motown themed show residency in Las Vegas. The last Human nature album ‘Romance of the Jukebox’ was released in 2018 and last release was ‘Good Good Life’ in 2021. The four members of Human nature were awarded Medal of the Order of Australia in 2019 and that same year were also inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

