Ian Moss Premieres New Song ‘Rivers Run Dry’ - Noise11.com

Ian Moss has revealed details of his next album. ‘Rivers Run Dry’ is coming in July and here is the title track to prove it.

Ian says, “The song selection for Rivers Run Dry was focused on simply finding good songs, regardless of the style or genre they may have initially presented, and the result is an album that covers straight-ahead rock, Latin, funk, country, blues & unapologetic pop and yet we still ended up with an album that sounds very cohesive. I don’t think any of us feel we have any “What the fuck is that song doing on this album?” moments.”

The 12 songs on the album were recorded in just 12 days at Rancom St Studios in Sydney.

CD

1. Rivers Run Dry

2. Nullarbor Plain

3. State Of My Emotion

4. Bury Me

5. Open Your Eyes

6. Miss You In The Night

7. Hold On (The Sun Will Rise Again)

8. The Wish

9. What Can I Do

10. The Last Time

11. Im Going Back

12. Blame It On The Sun

One track, a cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Blame In On The Sun’, features Ian’s son Julian. The Ian Moss touring band is Zoe Hauptmann on bass (Neil Finn, Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins), Freyja Garbett on keys (Montaigne, Stella Donnelly), Ollie Thorpe on guitars(Matt Corby, Meg Mac),Juanita Tippins on backing vocals(Cold Chisel, Joe Bonamassa) and Kerry Jacobson on drums (Dragon, Mondo Rock).

Special Guests to be announced

Saturday, 5 August 2023: The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 11 August 2023: Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC

Saturday, 12 August 2023: Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 18 August 2023: The Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Tickets on sale from 9.00am on Thursday, 4 May from ianmoss.com.au/tour or the venues.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

