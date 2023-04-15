 Ian Moss To Tour UK For The First Time - Noise11.com
Ian Moss with Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ian Moss Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ian Moss To Tour UK For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on April 15, 2023

in News

Ian Moss is heading to the UK for his first ever tour.

Ian will perform dates on:

June 1, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
June 2, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
June 3, London, 100 Club
June 7, Newcastle, The Cluny
June 9, Manchester, Retro
June 10, Glasgow, Òran Mór

As a member of Cold Chisel Ian has had five number one albums in Australia and a further number one album with his 1989 solo album ‘Matchbook’.

His single ‘Tucker’s Daughter’ was a number two hit in Australia.

Ian is currently touring Australia on the Red Hot Summer tour.

Remaining Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:

Broadwater Parklands, Southport, 22 April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 15th April 2023
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6 May 2023
Botanic Gardens, Darwin
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

