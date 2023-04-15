Ian Moss To Tour UK For The First Time - Noise11.com

Ian Moss is heading to the UK for his first ever tour.

Ian will perform dates on:

June 1, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

June 2, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

June 3, London, 100 Club

June 7, Newcastle, The Cluny

June 9, Manchester, Retro

June 10, Glasgow, Òran Mór

As a member of Cold Chisel Ian has had five number one albums in Australia and a further number one album with his 1989 solo album ‘Matchbook’.

His single ‘Tucker’s Daughter’ was a number two hit in Australia.

Ian is currently touring Australia on the Red Hot Summer tour.

Remaining Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:

Broadwater Parklands, Southport, 22 April

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 15th April 2023

Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6 May 2023

Botanic Gardens, Darwin

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

