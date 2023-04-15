Ian Moss To Tour UK For The First Time - Noise11.com

Ian Moss is heading to the UK for his first ever tour.
Ian will perform dates on:
June 1, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
June 2, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
June 3, London, 100 Club
June 7, Newcastle, The Cluny
June 9, Manchester, Retro
June 10, Glasgow, Òran Mór
As a member of Cold Chisel Ian has had five number one albums in Australia and a further number one album with his 1989 solo album ‘Matchbook’.
His single ‘Tucker’s Daughter’ was a number two hit in Australia.
Ian is currently touring Australia on the Red Hot Summer tour.
Remaining Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:
Broadwater Parklands, Southport, 22 April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29
The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda
Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss
Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Saturday 6 May 2023
Botanic Gardens, Darwin
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .
Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.
Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
